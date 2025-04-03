DP, PPP demand rival party leaders vow to accept Constitutional Court ruling
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:09
Lawmakers of rival parties put out messages berating each other's figureheads — President Yoon Suk Yeol and Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung — on Thursday, demanding their respective leaders to pledge acceptance of the Constitutional Court’s impending verdict on Yoon’s impeachment.
DP Rep. Han Min-soo likened the Dec. 3 martial law attempt to “school violence,” saying that the assailant is proposing to get along with the victim moving forward.
“The perpetrator must apologize and accept the outcome,” Han said during an appearance on local news outlet SBS Radio. “I’m concerned that even if the court upholds the impeachment, Yoon won’t accept the decision,” he said, adding that the DP has no “Plan B.”
“We will act together with the people,” he said.
DP floor leader Kim Yong-min also addressed the issue on KBS Radio on Thursday morning. Asked if the DP would accept the decision should the impeachment be struck down, he replied, “It sounds like asking whether we should forgive a murderer who shows no remorse.”
“This isn’t about politicians accepting it,” said Kim. “The real question is whether the people can accept it.”
Kim added, “I think a second martial law scenario could unfold immediately,” and warned, “We could see a situation where many people inevitably bleed.”
A senior DP lawmaker echoed that sentiment during a phone call with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, on Wednesday.
“I’m confident it will be upheld,” the lawmaker said, “but imagine if a 5-3 margin rejects it. Then, had Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok appointed Judge Ma Eun-hyuk, it could’ve been 6-3.
“Could we accept the result that came from the acting president neglecting his constitutional duty?”
Rep. Park Eun-jung of the splinter liberal Rebuilding Korea Party also appeared on MBC Radio on Thursday, saying, "Only the respondent — President Yoon — needs to pledge acceptance.
“President Yoon will never accept the verdict,” she said.
“After the ruling, he may appear on YouTube or climb on a stage in Gwanghwamun to stir up his far-right hard-line supporters and ultimately try to influence the People Power Party’s (PPP) presidential race,” said Rep. Park.
President Yoon has remained silent, while Lee, when asked on Wednesday about accepting the decision, briefly responded, “It’s Yoon Suk Yeol who should accept it.”
Conservative PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo in March told KBS Radio that predicting the outcome of the impeachment trial was inappropriate.
“I hope for a fair ruling,” said Ahn. “It’s necessary for both sides to accept the result.”
He referenced the deaths of four citizens during physical clashes following the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, emphasizing that to prevent such bloodshed, declarations of acceptance from both President Yoon and Lee were “absolutely necessary.”
PPP lawmaker Kang Myoung-gu criticized the DP and Lee on BBS Radio, saying they’re making “inflammatory statements” that effectively “incite rebellion.”
“Instead of calming the public, they’re agitating and inflaming them,” said Kang.
PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said Tuesday that his party will "concede to the results of the Constitutional Court." Kweon attacked the DP, saying that the liberal party was forcing a kangaroo court.
"Stop immediately," said Kweon. "The Constitutional Court should never be coerced by the DP, which is forcing the court to come to a fixed conclusion."
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG, KIM NA-HAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
