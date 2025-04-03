14,000 police, seas of ralliers flood Seoul ahead of Yoon ruling
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:23 Updated: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:50
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
People began to gather in central Seoul on Thursday in the tens of thousands, a day ahead of the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, with the police ready to initiate 100 percent-mobilization, amid fears of political violence.
Rallies across the political spectrum convened in various locations near the Constitutional Court in an all-out push. Protesters both supporting and opposing Yoon's impeachment have been holding similar rallies near Anguk Station since Tuesday.
A civic group demanding Yoon's dismissal planned to hold a rally at Exit 6 of the station at around 7 p.m.
Following the rally, the group intends to march from the Dongshipjagak, a pavilion near Gyeongbok Palace, through Sejong-daero, Jonggak Station and Anguk-dong to the Constitutional Court.
At the same time, another march will begin at Gangnam Station in southern Seoul and proceed through Seoul National University of Education Station and Seocho Station to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.
Although a total of 130,000 participants have been officially reported by various organizations to partake in the rallies, police prepared for a larger turnout. During the impeachment ruling of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017, over 200,000 people filled the downtown area.
A civic group and other protesters will begin an overnight sit-in in front of Anguk Station and watch the court’s live broadcast of the impeachment ruling on Friday morning.
The civic group supporting the impeachment of Yoon reported 100,000 people will gather near the court on Friday. An online petition campaign in support of the impeachment, which began earlier in this week, reached around 1 million participants as of Thursday.
The anti-impeachment camp, including the Liberty Unification Party, also staged rallies on Thursday at several locations in central Seoul's Jongno District around 1 p.m.
The rally moved near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong in central Seoul around 2 p.m., and was scheduled to have shifted to in front of the Donghwa Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun by 8 p.m.
About 50 ralliers opposing impeachment held an overnight sit-in in front of the Suwoon Hall in Jongno District since Wednesday and plan to continue the vigil through Thursday.
On the day of the ruling, protesters against the impeachment led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church, will rally in front of the Donghwa Duty Free Shop at around 10 a.m.
Yoon’s support group, dubbed the national defense team, will gather in front of the War Memorial of Korea in Yongsan District at the same time. In a press release saying “Yoon is back,” the group announced it will hold a “welcoming parade” for the Yoon in front of the Yongsan presidential office in at 11:30 a.m.
Anti-impeachment groups such as the Liberty Unification Party will continue their 24-hour sit-in protest near the Constitutional Court. They reported 6,000 participants at Anguk Station and 27,000 at Gwanghwamun. Groups including Liberty University also announced rallies.
These groups will also watch the live broadcast of the impeachment ruling with their participants.
As tensions between the opposing sides are expected to peak, concerns are mounting over potential incidents. On the day of former President Park’s impeachment ruling, four rally participants died.
Police have deployed 14,000 officers from 210 riot units across Seoul and issued Level 2 emergency response status, the second highest, starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The response status allows 50 percent mobilization of the police. On the day of the ruling, the highest emergency response level, Level 1 — enabling full police mobilization — will be issued nationwide.
Detective squads and dialogue police, who ensure the public's democratic rights are observed, will also be deployed. Around 30 members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team will also be deployed to counter potential terrorist threats or drone attacks.
Additional deployments will be made to the National Assembly, the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, the presidential office in Yongsan District, foreign embassies, the prime minister’s residence and major media outlets.
City buses will reroute or bypass stops near major rally sites, including Gwanghwamun Intersection, Sejong-daero, Anguk Station and Hannam-dong in downtown Seoul, as well as Yeoui-daero in western Seoul.
The city government will provide updates on subway station closures through its Seoul Visit website and social media channels in multiple languages. It has also informed around 500 tour companies and hotels about planned rallies related to Yoon’s impeachment ruling.
Embassies including the United States, China, Russia and Japan issued warnings for foreign nationals to steer clear of protests for legal and safety reasons.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)