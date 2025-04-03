Gyeonggi to open full DMZ Peace Trail program from April 18
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 16:50
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The Gyeonggi provincial government announced on Thursday that the themed routes of the “DMZ Peace Trail” will open in full on April 18. The program allows visitors to explore the natural, historical and ecological significance of South Korea's northernmost border regions.
The Peace Trail will operate in four areas in Gyeonggi near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) — Gimpo, Goyang, Paju and Yeoncheon — offering themed walking courses designed to highlight unique tourism resources only found near the border.
Local guides and interpreters, many of whom are residents, will share stories and insights related to the region's complex history and ecological value.
The provincial government expects the program to boost regional development and tourism.
The four themed courses include the Gimpo Hangang Estuary to Aegibong Course, where visitors can observe the confluence of the Imjin, Yesong and Han rivers, and see a North Korean propaganda village across the inter-Korean border.
Goyang's Janghang Wetlands Ecology Course will feature the restored wetlands and a stop at Haengju Fortress.
The Imjingak to Dorasan Course in Paju, which includes ecological trails along the Imjin River, will feature a panoramic view of Kaesong in North Korea from Dora Observatory, and Dorasan Peace Park, a symbolic site of reconciliation and hope.
The last is Yeoncheon's Jan. 21 Infiltration Route Course, which traces the path of the 1968 armed North Korean incursion and includes Horogoru Fortress, a strategic military site during the Three Kingdoms period.
Participants must apply in advance through the official website (www.dmzwalk.com) or via the “Durunubi” mobile app operated by the Korea Tourism Organization. The participation fee is 10,000 won, which will be reimbursed in the form of local gift certificates or regional specialties to support the local economy.
Because the trails pass through restricted civilian-controlled zones, all participants must bring valid photo identification on the day of the tour.
Park Mi-jung, head of Gyeonggi's DMZ Policy Division, described the DMZ as a unique space where history, peace and ecology intersect.
“The DMZ is one of the most desired destinations among international tourists visiting Korea,” she said. “Through the Peace Trail, we hope to offer a meaningful opportunity to reflect on freedom, peace and the value of nature while experiencing the region's history and culture firsthand.”
BY JEON IK-JIN, LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)