Yangsan to fund travelers who want to visit the city for up to a month
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 21:40 Updated: 03 Apr. 2025, 21:41
Yangsan City Office in South Gyeongsang is recruiting participants to travel to the city for up to a month on government support funds, with priority given to foreigners and overseas Koreans.
The initiative is part of South Gyeongsang’s broader “Living a Month in Gyeongsang” campaign, designed to encourage domestic travel and stimulate the local economy.
Selected participants are to travel to Yangsan on their own terms at any time between May 1 and June 30 for a period ranging from five days to 30 days. The city office will then provide funding for travel expenses to participants who share their travel experience on their social media, blogs or YouTube.
Participants may receive up to 70,000 won ($48) per night for accommodation and an additional 70,000 to 100,000 won to cover activity expenses. Eligible applicants must be over 19 and reside outside South Gyeongsnag.
To attract a more diverse pool of visitors to the city, the city will prioritize foreigners and overseas Koreans over other applicants.
“With participants promoting travel in Yangsan through their social media, we hope our local attractions become more widely known,” said a Yangsan City official.
The city plans to run three rounds of the program throughout the year under the same conditions.
Applications for the first program will open from April 10 through April 20. For foreigners and overseas Koreans, applications for the program are open all year round.
Those interested can apply by filling out a form at the official website, baro.gyeongnam.go.kr, or by submitting the form via email or post. An English notice of the program can be found on K-campus.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)