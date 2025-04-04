Financial firms' overseas real estate investments down in Q3

The outstanding value of overseas real estate invested by Korean financial institutions amounted to nearly 56 trillion won (US$38 billion) at the end of September 2024, down 0.5 trillion won from three months earlier, data showed Friday.According to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), their investments in overseas real estate accounted for 0.8 percent of their total assets of 7,182.7 trillion won.Some 2.64 trillion worth of their investments were estimated to be at risk of turning sour at the end of September, accounting for 7.71 percent of the total.Insurance companies held the largest share at 30.4 trillion won, followed by banks with 12 trillion won and securities firms with 7.7 trillion won, the data showed.By region, investments in real estate in North America amounted to 34.1 trillion won at the end of September, followed by 10.8 trillion won in Europe and 3.8 trillion won in Asia.Yonhap