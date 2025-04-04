 Financial firms' overseas real estate investments down in Q3
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Financial firms' overseas real estate investments down in Q3

Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 10:26
Financial Supervisory Service logo [FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY SERVICE]

Financial Supervisory Service logo [FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY SERVICE]

 
The outstanding value of overseas real estate invested by Korean financial institutions amounted to nearly 56 trillion won (US$38 billion) at the end of September 2024, down 0.5 trillion won from three months earlier, data showed Friday.
 
According to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), their investments in overseas real estate accounted for 0.8 percent of their total assets of 7,182.7 trillion won.
 

Related Article

Some 2.64 trillion worth of their investments were estimated to be at risk of turning sour at the end of September, accounting for 7.71 percent of the total.
 
Insurance companies held the largest share at 30.4 trillion won, followed by banks with 12 trillion won and securities firms with 7.7 trillion won, the data showed.
 
By region, investments in real estate in North America amounted to 34.1 trillion won at the end of September, followed by 10.8 trillion won in Europe and 3.8 trillion won in Asia.
 
 

Yonhap
tags FSS

More in Finance

Kospi rebounds as Constitutional Court begins impeachment verdict announcement

Financial firms' overseas real estate investments down in Q3

Kospi pares early losses but still closes down after Trump tariff announcement

Trump tariffs plunge Korea into chaos, with no president to take the helm

Tariffs terrorize Bitcoin prices

Related Stories

Regulator uncovers derivative irregularities costing investors billions

Securities firms see net profit spike in 2024 on commission, trading income

Net profit of foreign banks in Korea spikes over 14% in 2024

The real Optimus scandal

2021.03.17 Cartoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)