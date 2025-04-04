Kospi rebounds as Constitutional Court begins impeachment verdict announcement
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 11:22 Updated: 04 Apr. 2025, 11:42
- SHIN HA-NEE
Korea’s benchmark index Kospi markedly rebounded above the 2,500 threshold at around 11 a.m. as the Constitutional Court began to announce its verdict on the impeachment proceeding against President Yoon Suk Yeol and the court’s upholding of the impeachment became increasingly apparent.
The Kospi, which opened more than 1 percent lower than the previous session on Friday, took an upturn and reached 2,506.71 as of 11:12 a.m., up 0.8 percent from Thursday’s close.
The won-dollar exchange rate, which already opened sharply lower that day due to the greenback’s weakening fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement, further declined to the 1,430 won per dollar level. As of 11:22 a.m., the won was quoted at 1,436.30 per dollar.
The Constitutional Court held a decision to impeach Yoon for imposing martial law on Dec. 3 at 11:22 a.m.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
