Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 14:22
How Hyundai's $21 billion pledge could shield it against Trump's tariffs
현대차의 210억 달러 투자 약속, 트럼프 관세 압박의 '방패' 될까
Thursday, March 25, 2025
Hyundai Motor Group’s surprising $21 billion investment announcement at the White House initiated the automaking company's full-out expansion in the U.S. market along with the potential alleviation of unpredictable tariff pressure.
initiate: 시작하다
full-out: 본격적인
alleviation: 완화
현대차그룹이 백악관에서 210억 달러 규모의 깜짝 투자 계획을 발표하면서 미국 시장에서 본격적인 확장과 함께 예측하기 어려웠던 관세 압박을 완화할 가능성을 열었다.
It also made Hyundai the first-ever Korean company explicitly mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump as one that would "not have to pay any tariffs,” though he did not disclose specific details.
explicitly: 명백하게
disclose: 밝히다
이 발표로 현대차는 한국 기업 중 처음으로 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 콕 찍어 "관세를 내지 않아도 될 기업"으로 언급한 기업이 됐다. 다만 트럼프 대통령은 이에 대한 구체적인 내용은 밝히지 않았다.
The massive investment, which runs through 2028, includes $6 billion to build a Hyundai Steel factory in Louisiana, according to Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, who appeared on the stage to make the announcement, with $9 billion allocated to expanding Hyundai's U.S. production, including its soon-to-open $5.5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia.
massive: 거대한, 대규모
run through: (일 등이) 이어지다, 지속되다
allocate: 배정되다, 할당되다
2028년까지 진행될 이번 대규모 투자 중 60억 달러는 루이지애나에 현대제철 공장을 건설하는 데 사용될 예정이라고 정의선 현대차그룹 회장이 직접 무대에 올라 발표했다. 또한 현대차의 미국 내 생산 확대를 위해 90억 달러가 배정되었으며, 여기에는 곧 가동을 앞둔 조지아주에 건설된 55억 달러 규모의 제조 공장이 포함된다.
Some industry watchers cautiously predict that Hyundai’s decision could help Korea dodge Trump’s forewarned tariffs — or at least face lower levies than other countries.
cautiously: 조심스럽게
dodge: 피하다, 벗어나다
forewarned: 미리 예고된
levy: (각종 세금의) 징수, 과세
일부 업계 전문가들은 현대의 이번 결정이 트럼프 대통령이 예고한 관세 부과에서 한국이 벗어나거나 적어도 다른 국가들보다 낮은 관세를 적용받는 데 도움을 줄 것으로 조심스럽게 예상하고 있다.
Flip-flopping from his initial “no exception” stance, Trump said he may “give a lot of countries brakes,” right after Chung’s announcement, when asked about his planned reciprocal tariff deadline of April 2. Trump added that Hyundai would “not have to pay any tariffs” as they would be producing steel and cars in the United States.
flip-flop: (입장 등을) 바꾸다
initial: 당초, 처음
reciprocal tariff: 상호관세
당초 예외 없는 강경한 입장을 고수했던 트럼프 대통령은 정의선 회장의 발표 직후 상호 관세 부과일(4월 2일)에 대한 질문에 "많은 국가에 예외를 줄 수 있다"고 입장을 바꾸는 모습을 보였다. 트럼프 대통령은 또한 현대가 미국에서 철강과 자동차를 생산하게 될 것이므로 "현대차는 관세를 내지 않아도 될 것"이라고 덧붙였다.
"Trump's remarks don't mean he won’t entirely impose tariffs on Korea-made cars exported to the U.S. market," said Chang Sang-sik, head of the Institute for International Trade under the Korea International Trade Association. "But as he is expected to launch a one-on-one negotiation with countries after the tariff announcement on April 2, Hyundai's latest investment can contribute as a factor to raise Korea's bargaining power at the table."
entirely: 완전히
one-on-one: 개별
bargaining power: 협상력
장상식 한국무역협회 국제무역통상연구원장은 "트럼프 대통령의 발언이 한국에서 생산되어 미국으로 수출되는 자동차에 대한 관세를 전혀 부과하지 않겠다는 의미는 아니다"라면서도, "4월 2일 관세 부과 발표 이후 국가별 개별 협상이 예상되는 만큼 현대차의 이번 투자는 협상 테이블에서 한국의 협상력을 높이는 데 긍정적인 영향을 미칠 수 있다"고 평가했다.
As Trump’s threat targeted foreign investment, Korean Air last week inked $32.7 billion worth of deals with Boeing and GE Aerospace with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in attendance.
ink: 체결하다
in attendance: 참석
한편 트럼프 대통령의 외국 기업을 향한 투자 압박 속에서 지난주 대한항공은 하워드 루트닉 미국 상무부 장관이 참석한 가운데 보잉, GE 에어로스페이스와 327억 달러 규모의 계약을 체결했다.
Combining Hyundai and Korean Air, Korea has declared over $50 billion in investment either in the United States or U.S. companies in the past week.
combine: 합치다
declare: 발표하다, 선언하다
현대차와 대한항공을 합치면 한국은 지난주에만 미국 내 또는 미국 기업에 500억 달러 이상의 투자를 발표한 셈이다.
WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
