White House flips, sets Korea's tariff rate at 25%, not 26%
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 10:22 Updated: 04 Apr. 2025, 11:52
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The White House once again changed its mind and set Korea's reciprocal tariff rate at 25 percent on Thursday, officially revising the number down from the 26 percent written in the executive order's annex.
The annex's 26 percent contradicted the chart that U.S. President Donald Trump held during his White House announcement, which read 25 percent. The White House posted the same chart to its official X account.
Immediately after the announcement, the White House told Korea's Yonhap News Agency that 26 percent was correct.
However, on Thursday, the White House corrected the rate in the annex and notified the U.S. Embassy in Seoul of the revision.
The White House reportedly said that President Trump's 25 percent was the correct rate, without explaining the frequent changes.
Other countries subjected to tariff rates that differed from Trump's address also received corrected rates in the latest annex.
Initially, the annex said India would be subject to a reciprocal tariff of 27 percent, while Trump said 26 percent in his speech. Switzerland was listed at 31 percent on Trump's chart and 32 percent on the annex, while the Philippines was given a 17 percent rate in Trump's speech and 18 percent in the annex.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)