 KakaoTalk service briefly slows as Yoon impeachment announced
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 11:49
KakaoTalk app [KAKAO]

KakaoTalk app [KAKAO]

 
KakaoTalk, Korea's most widely-used messenger app, briefly faced problems shortly after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment was announced, due to a sudden surge in traffic.
 
Users reported messages not sent on both mobile and PC shortly after the Constitutional Court upheld Yoon's impeachment at 11:22 a.m. Justices read the verdict from around 11 a.m.
 
"Emergency response measures were implemented, and the issue has now been resolved," a spokesperson for Kakao said. The issues arose due to a sudden spike in traffic, causing temporary delays in message delivery for some users, he said. 

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags KakaoTalk

