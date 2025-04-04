KakaoTalk service briefly slows as Yoon impeachment announced
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 11:49
-
- KIM JU-YEON
[email protected]
KakaoTalk, Korea's most widely-used messenger app, briefly faced problems shortly after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment was announced, due to a sudden surge in traffic.
Users reported messages not sent on both mobile and PC shortly after the Constitutional Court upheld Yoon's impeachment at 11:22 a.m. Justices read the verdict from around 11 a.m.
"Emergency response measures were implemented, and the issue has now been resolved," a spokesperson for Kakao said. The issues arose due to a sudden spike in traffic, causing temporary delays in message delivery for some users, he said.
BY KIM JU-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
