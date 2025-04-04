2025 아시아 50 베스트 레스토랑에 서울 4곳 이름 올려, 이타닉 가든 첫 선정
Four Seoul restaurants named in 2025 Asia’s 50 Best list, including debut of Eatanic Garden
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Korea JoogAng Daily 10면 기사
Four restaurants in Korea made it onto the 2025 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, including modern Korean eatery Eatanic Garden which newly joined the list unveiled Tuesday night during a live ceremony at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
eatery: 음식점, 식당
unveil: 발표하다
지난 화요일(3월25일) 밤 서울 중구 그랜드 하얏트 서울에서 열린 라이브 행사에서 공개된 2025 아시아 50 베스트 레스토랑 리스트에 한국 레스토랑 네 곳이 이름을 올렸다. 이 중에는 올해 새롭게 진입한 모던 한식당 이타닉 가든도 포함됐다.
Mingles, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Seoul, secured the highest rank among Korean restaurants on the list with 5th place. It was followed by Korean traditional fine-dining venue Onjium at 11th place; contemporary Korean restaurant 7th Door at 23rd; and Eatanic Garden at 25th.
secure: 얻다, 획득하다
followed by: 뒤이어
서울의 미쉐린 3스타 레스토랑 밍글스가 한국 식당 중 가장 높은 순위인 5위를 차지했다. 그 뒤를 이어 전통 한식 파인다이닝 온지음이 11위, 컨템포러리 한식 레스토랑 세븐스도어가 (7th Door) 23위, 그리고 이타닉 가든이 25위를 기록했다.
Eatanic Garden was specially spotlighted by this year's regional gastro rankings, receiving the Highest New Entry Award. Last year, it had placed 62nd on Asia 50 Best’s unofficial 51 to 100 rankings.
spotlighted: 세간의 이목을 집중시키다, 주목받다
unofficial: 비공식적인
이타닉 가든은 올해 아시아 지역 미식 순위에서 특별히 주목받아 올해의 ‘최고 신규 순위 진입상’ (Highest New Entry Award)을 받았다. 작년엔 아시아 50 베스트의 비공식 순위인 51위에서 100위 사이 리스트에서 62위를 차지했었다.
Helmed by chef Son Jong-won, 41, it is inside Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection, in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, serving intricate dishes with sophisticated aesthetics, like gim bugak (dried then fried seaweed) folded into a mini crane, and reinterpreted samgyetang (chicken ginseng soup) packing in flavor in a small roll of chicken stuffed with chapsal (glutinous rice) and kimchi.
helm: 책임을 지고 있는, 이끄는
intricate: 섬세한
sophisticated: 세련된
aesthetic: 미적인
crane: 학
reinterpret: 재해석
손종원 셰프 (41)가 이끄는 이 식당은 서울 강남구에 위치한 조선 팰리스 럭셔리 컬렉션 호텔 내에 있으며, 정교하면서도 세련된 미적 감각이 돋보이는 요리를 선보이는데, 예로 학 모양으로 접은 김부각, 찹쌀과 김치를 속에 넣은 작고 진한 맛의 삼계탕 롤이 있다.
An ardent supporter of Korean cuisine, Son said that though Korean food gained widespread fame through mass media, its portrayal on screen is only a small part of the country’s food, which he still finds new and full of complexity to this day.
ardent: 열렬한
widespread: 널리퍼진
fame: 명성
mass media: 대중매체
complexity: 복잡함
한식을 열렬히 지지하는 손 셰프는 한식의 명성은 대중 매체를 통해 널리 알려졌지만, 화면 속에 비춰지는 모습은 한국 음식의 아주 일부일 뿐이며, 그는 여전히 한식이 새롭고 복잡함으로 가득하다고 느낀다고 말했다.
Even Koreans themselves don’t fully comprehend it, including the chef himself. “The more I study it and cook it, the more intrigued I become with the cuisine,” he told the press at a brief conference after the ceremony on Tuesday. “I take it as a mission for chefs of my generation to find that [core value] of Korean food and share it with the world.”
comprehend: 이해하다
intrigued: 아주 궁금해 하는, 매료되는
mission: 임무, 사명
그는 본인을 포함해 한국 사람들조차도 한식을 완전히 이해하지 못하고 있다고 말했다. 화요일 행사 후 열린 짧은 기자 간담회에서 그는 ”더 공부하고 요리할수록 한식은 나를 더욱 매료시킨다“며 “한식의 [핵심 가치]를 찾아내고 이를 세계와 나누는 것이 지금 이 세대 셰프들의 사명이라 생각한다“고 전했다.
Son is also the head chef at contemporary restaurant L'Amant Secret in L'Escape Hotel in Jung District. He took on post at L'Amant Secret in 2018 and Eatanic Garden in 2022. Both are operated by Josun Hotels & Resorts and have earned a Michelin star under Son’s leadership.
operated by: ~에 의해 운영되는
earn: 얻다, 받다
손 셰프는 중구에 있는 레스케이프 호텔 내 컨템포러리 레스토랑 라망 시크레의 총괄 셰프이기도 하다. 그는 2018년 라망 시크레에서 이 역할을 맡았다. 2022년부터 이타닉 가든을 함께 운영하고 있다. 두 레스토랑 모두 조선호텔앤리조트에서 운영하며 손 셰프의 지휘 아래 미쉐린 1스타를 획득했다.
Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand, was crowned the best restaurant in Asia.
Helmed by chef Gaggan Anand, the fine dining establishment is known for its theatrical element incorporating various light effects and music throughout a 22-course meal inside a 14-seater.
crowned: 최고의 ~을/를 받다
known for: ~로 알려진
theatrical: 연극 (공연)적인
태국 방콕에 있는 가간이 아시아 최고 레스토랑으로 선정되었다. 가간 아난드 셰프가 이끄는 이 파인다이닝 레스토랑은 14석 규모의 공간에서 22코스 식사 동안 다양한 조명 효과와 음악이 어우러진 연극적인 요소로 잘 알려져 있다.
Winning the award for the record fifth time, Gaggan’s innovative spirit embodies the 50 Best rankings well, which seemingly tends to prioritize creativity and unique dining experiences more than the analogous Michelin Guide. Gaggan currently does not have any Michelin stars.
innovative: 혁신적인
spirit: 정신
embody: 포함하다, 담다
prioritize: 우선시하다, 중시하다
analogous: 비슷한, 유사한
다섯 번째 1위를 차지하는 최초의 기록을 세운 가간은 혁신적인 정신으로 아시아 50 베스트 레스토랑 순위의 철학을 잘 대변하며, 유사한 미쉐린 가이드와는 달리 창의성과 독특한 다이닝 경험을 더욱 중시하는 경향이 있다. 가간은 현재 미쉐린 스타를 보유하고 있지 않다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]] [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
