Visit Jeju Heritage Year 2025 kicks off

The Visit Jeju Heritage Year 2025 kicked off at the Jejumok Gwana Government Office, the filming location of popular Netflix series "Foolish," and 24 other locations on the southern resort island earlier this week.The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center said on March 28 that it would, alongside the Korea Heritage Service, jointly begin the season 1 event of the Visit Jeju Heritage Year 2025 on Tuesday, after Jeju Island was selected as the first choice for the nation's Visit Korean Heritage Year initiative.Tourists participating in the season 1 event are encouraged to visit the 25 locations to explore the island's history and regional cultural heritage under the theme of Jeju's suffering and dreams.On the top of the list is Jejumok Gwana Government Office, a regional government office from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), where the writing contest scene of "Foolish" was filmed.Other locations are Hyangsadang (a Joseon gazebo), Jeju Hyanggyo (Confucian shrine and academy), the Ohyeondan Altar, Jeju Chilmeoridang Yeongdeunggut (folk ritual) Center, Jeju 4.3 Peace Memorial Hall, Gat (traditional hat) Exhibition Hall, Gimnyeong Bulteok (traditional rest areas for female divers), Seongsan Gwangchigi Beach, Jeongui Hyanggyo, Seongeup Folk Village, Gasiri Historic Site, Jeongbang Waterfall and Muo Beopjeongsa Temple, the birthplace of Jeju's first anti-Japanese movement.Also included are Andeok Valley Evergreen Forest, human and animal footprint fossils, Daejeong Hyanggyo, Seogwipo Kim Jeong-hui's Home in Exile, Japanese cave fortifications on Songak Mountain, Altteureu Airfield Japanese underground bunker, Suweolbong volcanic debris layer, Wollyeongri cactus colony, Geumneung Port, Susanri black pine trees and Hangpaduri Hangmong (anti-Mongolian) Historic Site.The organizers said the Visit Jeju Heritage Year 2025 will run for a total of four seasons until Nov. 16. Season 2, featuring natural heritage sites, such as Jungmun Daepo coast columnar joints and Mount Sanbang, will kick off on May 30. Season 3 will begin on Aug. 1 to look into the lives of Jeju residents in the past. Season 4, which will follow the Tamna Sunryeokdo, a painting book by a Jeju governor during the Joseon Dynasty, will begin on Sept. 26 and run until Nov. 16.Besides, there will be events to explore the shrine of the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) Gen. Choi Yeong on Chuja Island, Mara Island natural reserve, Suwolbong Peak, Mount Halla, Seongsan Ilchulbong and Geomun Oreum volcanic cone, they said.The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center also said it would open a visitor center for the Visit Jeju Heritage Year 2025 at Hyangsadang the same day. The visitor center will provide information about the event and put on small performances and events. Detailed program information and participation methods are available on the event's website (http://jejuheritage.kr).Yonhap