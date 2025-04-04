Trump declares end of free trade, signaling shift toward economic nationalism (KOR)

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries around the world, marking what many see as a formal break from the era of postwar free trade. While Trump celebrated April 2 as a “day of liberation,” critics argue it may be remembered instead as the day the global trade system began to unravel.In a sharply worded editorial, The Wall Street Journal warned that the measures could “blow up the global trade system,” adding that the new economic era Trump envisions is unlikely to materialize. Other media outlets voiced similar concerns, citing risks to both the U.S. economy and global growth.Analysts say tariffs are likely to drive up consumer prices in the United States, with the poorest households hit hardest. Because low-income households spend a larger share of their income on essential goods, they are more vulnerable to price increases triggered by import taxes. Economists also warn that insulating domestic industries from foreign competition could erode their long-term competitiveness, increasing the risk of stagnation.Abroad, Trump’s move may weaken U.S. leadership in the global economy and accelerate the rise of China’s influence, particularly among developing nations and in the Asia-Pacific. Ironically, Washington’s aggressive trade posture could end up deepening the very geopolitical divides it seeks to address.For Korea, the economic fallout could be significant. As a country heavily reliant on exports to the United States, Korea faces the dual risk of direct tariffs and secondary effects from global trade disruption. If other nations retaliate with their own tariffs, a broader trade slowdown could follow.Particularly troubling for Seoul is the apparent sidelining of the Korea-U.S. FTA. The pact was ratified in 2011 only after intense political turmoil that included clashes in the National Assembly and the use of tear gas during debates. Koreans may view the erosion of the agreement as a betrayal of hard-earned diplomatic ground.Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo, serving as acting president, faces mounting pressure to secure concessions before the new measures take full effect. Notably, the United States has exempted goods under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement from reciprocal tariffs, raising questions about why Korea's FTA is treated differently.The Korean government has proposed a 10 trillion won ($6.86 billion) supplementary budget to support businesses affected by the trade dispute. In the longer term, officials emphasize the need to diversify export markets and invest in advanced industries to remain competitive in an increasingly protectionist world.도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 기어이 전 세계를 상대로 상호관세 부과 방침을 발표했다. 트럼프는 ‘해방의 날’이라고 명명했지만 4월 2일(현지시간)은 전후 세계경제의 발전을 견인해 온 자유무역 시대의 종언을 고한 날이라 해도 과언이 아니게 됐다.월스트리트저널(WSJ)은 “세계무역 시스템을 날려보내는 결과를 낳을 것이며, 트럼프가 광고하는 것처럼 새로운 황금시대는 오지 않을 것”이라고 비판했다. 다른 외신도 트럼프발 무역전쟁이 미국과 세계경제에 미치는 악영향을 일제히 우려했다. 대내적으로 관세는 미국 물가를 끌어올리고 경기 침체로 이어질 것이라는 게 대체적인 분석이다. 관세 장벽에 안주하는 미국 산업은 내수 시장에서 경쟁 압력이 사라지고 결국 경쟁력을 잃을 공산이 크다. 관세는 미국 내 소득 불균형을 심화할 우려도 있다. 저소득층은 소득에서 필수재 소비가 차지하는 비중이 크기 때문에 관세 피해가 더 크다. 대외적으로는 글로벌 경제에서 차지하는 미국의 리더십이 타격을 받을 것이다. 개도국 위주의 글로벌 사우스에서 미국의 주요 관세 공격 대상인 중국의 영향력이 오히려 커지는 아이러니도 발생할 수 있다.대미 수출 의존도가 높은 한국은 직간접적 피해가 불가피해졌다. 미국의 상호관세 부과가 상대국의 보복관세 부과로 이어지면 글로벌 무역이 직격탄을 맞고 수출 한국의 피해는 걷잡을 수 없이 커진다. 특히 미국이 일방적으로 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)을 사실상 형해화한 것은 유감스럽다. 한·미 FTA를 둘러싸고 한국 사회는 극심한 내홍을 겪었다. 2011년 비준 과정에서 국회에 해머와 전기톱이 등장했고, 본회의장에 최루탄까지 터지는 홍역을 치러야 했으며, 재협상을 거듭해야 했다. 한·미가 ‘코러스(KORUS) FTA’로 불렀던, 난산 끝에 얻은 성과를 단박에 무력화하는 미국의 자국 우선주의 행태를 보며 우리 국민은 복잡한 감정을 느낄 것이다.국익을 최우선시하는 냉정한 자국 이기주의와 각자도생의 시대다. 단기적으로 한덕수 대통령 권한대행과 정부는 막판까지 협상해 양국이 윈윈할 수 있는 결과를 얻어내야 한다. 이번에 미국·멕시코·캐나다 협정(USMCA)을 적용받는 품목은 상호관세에서 제외됐다. 한·미 FTA는 왜 다른 대접을 받아야 하는지 미국은 충분히 설명할 의무가 있다. 정부가 제안한 10조원 추경에는 관세 전쟁으로 피해를 본 기업을 지원하는 내용이 포함돼 있다. 추경을 서둘러야 한다.중장기적으로 수출 품목과 시장 다변화로 수출의 미국 의존도를 줄여야 한다. 관세에도 미국 시장에서 살아남으려면 압도적인 경쟁 우위를 유지해야 한다. 첨단산업 기술 개발에 재정을 적극 투입하는 강력한 산업정책으로 정부와 기업이 ‘2인 3각’의 레이스를 준비해야 한다.