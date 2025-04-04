 BTS's Jin lends a helping hand to wildfire evacuees
BTS's Jin lends a helping hand to wildfire evacuees

Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 12:15
Jin of boy band BTS [GUCCI]

Jin of BTS was spotted volunteering at a wildfire evacuee shelter in Andong, North Gyeongsang, on Thursday, according to reports.  
 
“Jin took part in the volunteer work, hoping to offer even a small bit of help to those impacted by the wildfire,” the singer’s agency BigHit Music said to local reports. 
 

The singer was reportedly wearing a black hat and mask while serving food to evacuees at a free meal station set up at Gilan Middle School. The station was organized by TheBorn Korea's CEO Paik Jong-won. The two previously appeared together in BTS’s original content on the band's YouTube channel BangtanTV and also collaborated on the release of the alcohol brand IGIN.
 
Some 4,700 of people in North Gyeongang have been displaced due to a series of wildfires in the late March. It burned approximately 48,239 hectares — roughly 80 percent of the area of Seoul, making this one of Korea’s deadliest wildfire disasters. Andong was one of the five heavily affected cities and counties by the fire, alongside Uiseong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang and Yeongdeok. 
 
BTS members recently made donations to support those affected by the wildfires. Jungkook contributed 1 billion won ($694,000), V donated 200 million won, and RM, J-Hope and Suga each gave 100 million won.
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags BTS wildfires Jin

