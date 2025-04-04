HYBE America partners with Alan Chikin Chow on new label, group
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 18:45
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
HYBE America will debut a new pop group in collaboration with YouTube channel Alan’s Universe’s creator Alan Chikin Chow, the company said Friday.
The American branch of the K-pop powerhouse announced that it recently signed a global partnership with the creator and will establish a new label, called HYBE America x AU.
"This partnership represents entertainment's future — where content and music enhance each other rather than simply coexist,” James Shin, the president of HYBE America's film and television division, said in a press release. “We're building a franchise with Alan that establishes a new model for artist development in the digital age.”
Chow, who owns a YouTube channel with over 89.9 million subscribers, will be the executive producer and co-CEO of the new label. It will also be led by Shin and Scooter Braun, CEO of HYBE America.
“The passionate global fanbase of Alan’s Universe partnered with the premier music prowess of HYBE America creates an unstoppable force,” Chow said in a press release. “Together, we stand to create a next-generation franchise with one purpose: to serve our fans with inspiring, impactful stories.”
The newly-found label started a global audition as its first project on midnight late Thursday going into Friday.
Anyone from age 18 to 28, regardless of nationality, can participate in the audition by uploading YouTube Shorts of them singing or dancing under #HYBEAMERICAxAU.
The chosen members will be revealed first through a drama series on the YouTube channel Alan’s Universe, which will revolve around aspiring idols enrolling in an art academy and forming a band.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)