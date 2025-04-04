 Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri go their own way
Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri go their own way

Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 18:22
Singers Yeri and Wendy [NEWS1, SCREEN CAPTURE]

Wendy and Yeri of girl group Red Velvet will not renew their contracts with agency SM Entertainment, the company said Friday.
 
“Our exclusive contracts with Wendy and Yeri have ended,” SM Entertainment said in a press release. “It has been such a pleasure to work with the two artists who have been active in various fields both as Red Velvet members and as solo artists.”
 

“We are grateful for the support you have given both artists, and we encourage you to extend your warm encouragement as they take on new adventures in their solo careers,” the agency added.
 
Red Velvet debuted in August 2014 under SM Entertainment with four members — Irene, Wendy, Seulgi and Joy — and welcomed member Yeri in 2015, completing the five-member lineup. The girl group is known for its hit songs such as “Red Flavor” (2017), “Psycho” (2019) and “Feel My Rhythm” (2022).
 
Member Seulgi renewed her contract with SM Entertainment in August 2023, and then Irene extended hers on Feb. 7 of the following year. Joy also followed with a renewal on Jan. 14. Despite rumors about Red Velvet's disbandment, SM Entertainment confirmed that the group will continue its activities.
 
“Wendy and Yeri will continue their activities as members of Red Velvet, so please stay tuned for the bright journey that awaits the group,” SM Entertainment said.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
