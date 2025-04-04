 'Hi. 5,' starring Yoo Ah-in, targets June release
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 14:20
Actor Yoo Ah-in attends his final trial for drug charges at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

 
Film "Hi. 5" starring actor Yoo Ah-in, who was convicted of illegal drug use, is targeting a June release, according to its distributor, Next Entertainment World.  
  
The sci-fi film finished shooting in 2021 and was originally slated to premiere in 2023. However, its release was indefinitely pushed back after Yoo was accused of taking propofol 181 times under the pretext of anesthesia for cosmetic procedures at hospitals in Seoul between September 2020 and March 2022, as well as other drugs.  
 

Yoo will not participate in the film’s promotional activities, NEW added.   
 
"Hi. 5" is the last of Yoo’s projects in stock to premiere. Netflix’s series “Goodbye Earth” was released last year, followed by the film “The Match,” starring Yoo alongside Lee Byung-hun, which premiered last month. 
 
Directed by Kang Hyoung-chul, the upcoming film follows five individuals who gain superpowers by accident.
 
The cast also includes Lee Jae-in, Ahn Jae-hong, Ra Mi-ran and Kim Hie-won. 
 
A court sentenced Yoo to a year in prison and fined him 2 million won ($1,390) last September. He secured a more lenient ruling on appeal five months later; he received a suspended two-year prison sentence, a fine of 2 million won, 80 hours of community service and 40 hours of drug education and was ordered to pay 1.54 million won in forfeiture.

