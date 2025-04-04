 Hyeri to kick off first solo meet and greet tour in June
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Hyeri to kick off first solo meet and greet tour in June

Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 18:24
Schedule poster for actor Hyeri's first solo fan meet and greet [SUBLIME]

Schedule poster for actor Hyeri's first solo fan meet and greet [SUBLIME]

 
Actor Hyeri will begin her first solo fan meet and greet tour, “Welcome to Hyeri’s Studio,” in June, her agency, Sublime, said Friday.  
 
She will visit six Asian cities, starting with Seoul on June 7 followed by Osaka on June 12, Tokyo on June 14, Macau on June 22, Taipei on July 5 and Hong Kong on July 19.  
 

Related Article

 
Ticketing details will be available at a later date, according to her agency.  
 
Hyeri debuted in 2010 as the youngest member of K-pop girl group Girl's Day. She belatedly joined the group with member Yura three months after Girl's Day's July debut with EP "Girl's Day Party #1" and lead track "Tilt My Head."
 
The actor began her acting career in 2012. However, she caught the public’s eye as an actor with TVN’s hit series “Reply 1988” (2015-16). Since then, she has participated in various projects, including tvN drama “My Roommate is a Gumiho” (2021), Netflix variety show “Agents of Mystery” (2024) and the film “Victory” (2024).  
 
She recently starred in U+ Mobile TV’s original series “Friendly Rivalry,” which concluded on March 6.  
 
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags Hyeri fan meet and greet

More in Television

Hyeri to kick off first solo meet and greet tour in June

Singer Lee Seung-gi scores legal victory as court orders agency to pay 581 million won

Korean celebrities react to Yoon Suk Yeol verdict: 'It's a day for me to drink'

Prosecutors seek one-year sentence for 'Squid Game' star O Yeong-su

Fabien Yoon named honorary ambassador of National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage

Related Stories

Pentagon to host meet and greet in Seoul on April 2

Kang Daniel to celebrate two years with VR fan meeting

P1Harmony to host first offline fan meeting in October

Boy band BTOB to hold fan meet and greet in March

NewJeans to hold first fan meet and greet 'Bunnies Camp' in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)