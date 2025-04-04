Fabien Yoon named honorary ambassador of National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage

Korean celebrities react to Yoon Suk Yeol verdict: 'It's a day for me to drink'

Singer Lee Seung-gi scores legal victory as court orders agency to pay 581 million won

Hyeri to kick off first solo meet and greet tour in June

