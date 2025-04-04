Hyeri to kick off first solo meet and greet tour in June
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 18:24
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Actor Hyeri will begin her first solo fan meet and greet tour, “Welcome to Hyeri’s Studio,” in June, her agency, Sublime, said Friday.
She will visit six Asian cities, starting with Seoul on June 7 followed by Osaka on June 12, Tokyo on June 14, Macau on June 22, Taipei on July 5 and Hong Kong on July 19.
Ticketing details will be available at a later date, according to her agency.
Hyeri debuted in 2010 as the youngest member of K-pop girl group Girl's Day. She belatedly joined the group with member Yura three months after Girl's Day's July debut with EP "Girl's Day Party #1" and lead track "Tilt My Head."
The actor began her acting career in 2012. However, she caught the public’s eye as an actor with TVN’s hit series “Reply 1988” (2015-16). Since then, she has participated in various projects, including tvN drama “My Roommate is a Gumiho” (2021), Netflix variety show “Agents of Mystery” (2024) and the film “Victory” (2024).
She recently starred in U+ Mobile TV’s original series “Friendly Rivalry,” which concluded on March 6.
