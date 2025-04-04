Hansung University to offer scholarships to students impacted by Myanmar earthquake, Korean wildfires
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 10:55
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Hansung University will offer scholarships to students from natural disaster-stricken regions, including Burmese students affected by the recent earthquake in their country.
The university will provide special natural disaster scholarships to Burmese students affected by the country's earthquake and Korean students impacted by the recent wildfires in Korea's southeastern provinces.
Regarding the wildfires, students from regions where a state of disaster was declared, such as Uiseong and Cheongsong counties in North Gyeongsang, Ulju County in Ulsan and Hadong County in South Gyeongsang, are eligible for the scholarship.
In Korea, a wildfire broke out in Uiseong County on March 22 and spread to nearby regions, claiming the lives of 30 people, with the fire declared contained on March 30. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, with the death toll rising to over 3,000 as of Thursday.
Eligible students can apply for the scholarship between April 10 and May 9, with details to be announced on the university website. Students must submit documents confirming disaster-related damages. Beneficiaries will receive a fixed amount determined by the school according to their assessed needs.
"We will continue to support our international students and students struggling financially and psychologically due to unexpected disasters and emergencies," said Lee Sang-hyeok, head of the university's student affairs department.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)