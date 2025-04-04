10 universities chosen to assist international students start careers in Korea

Hannah Yang of The New York Times discusses the business of news in the digital age

Hansung University to offer scholarships to students impacted by Myanmar earthquake, Korean wildfires

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] 5 historical filming spots featured in Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Related Stories

IU in 'season of harvest' as 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' finds success on Netflix

IU, Park Bo-gum star in upcoming Netflix series set on Jeju Island

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Cupid's trails: Explore these four filming spots from hit romantic drama 'Lovely Runner'

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Here's where to spend your 2nd to last weekend of 2023 indoors

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] 5 filming locations from Netflix's 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' (no surgery required)