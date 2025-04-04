Election expectations bubble as 60-day window opens
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 19:05 Updated: 04 Apr. 2025, 20:50
-
CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
-
LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
An early presidential election is set to take place following former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s removal from office on Friday.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, also serving as acting president, will announce the election date during a Cabinet meeting. According to the Constitution, the presidential election must be held within 60 days of the impeachment ruling.
Observers expect the election to take place on June 3, the latest possible date within the 60-day frame, given that the conservative People Power Party (PPP) has refrained from explicitly preparing for the election, as they have been saying they would wait until the Constitutional Court’s decision is finalized.
Following former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment in 2017, the presidential election was held on the 60th day after her removal on May 9. The early presidential election date was announced five days after Park's impeachment was upheld.
According to the Public Official Election Act, Han is also required to officially declare the election date at least 50 days in advance, meaning the announcement must be made by April 14 at the latest.
On Friday afternoon, the National Election Commission announced that registration for preliminary candidates in the early presidential election has officially begun.
If the election is scheduled for June 3, candidates currently holding local government positions, such as city mayors and province governors, must resign by May 4 — 30 days before the vote — to be eligible to run.
Each party will hold primaries to select its presidential candidate. Candidate registration will take place from May 10 to 11, with official election campaigns beginning on May 12, if the election is scheduled for June 3.
Liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, who is largely seen as the front-runner for the party, is expected to step down as party chief to enter the presidential race. While he is not legally required to resign, observers anticipate that he will do so to ensure a fair party primary process.
Other potential candidates from the DP include Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon and former South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo.
On the PPP side, potential candidates include Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo, former party leader Han Dong-hoon, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo.
Experts who spoke to the Korea JoongAng Daily suggest that while Yoon’s impeachment may rally conservative voters, the election could still be a challenging race for the PPP, particularly in light of the recent April 2 by-election results.
“The PPP lost four seats that it previously held in the by-elections,” said Lee Jae-mook, a professor of political science at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. He also pointed out that the party lost the mayoral seat in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, a traditionally conservative stronghold.
“For the PPP, winning the election will not be easy,” he added.
Chae Jin-won, a professor at Kyung Hee University's Institute of Public Governance, predicted that the presidential race could turn into a three-way contest between DP chief Lee, minor conservative Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok and the PPP’s nominee.
“The election will be challenging for the party whose candidate was impeached,” Chae said. “With DP leader Lee’s high approval ratings and Lee Jun-seok entering the race, conservative votes may be split.”
BY CHO JUNG-WOO,LEE SOO-JUNG
Korea JoongAng Daily
