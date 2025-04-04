Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol 'regretful' after ousting from office
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 16:42 Updated: 04 Apr. 2025, 18:17
"It has been a great honor to be able to serve the Republic of Korea," Yoon said in a message conveyed through his attorneys shortly after the court's unanimous verdict, which led to his immediate removal from office.
"I am sincerely grateful to all those who have supported and encouraged me, despite my many shortcomings," he said. "I am deeply sorry and regretful for not being able to live up to your expectations."
He continued, "My heart remains with Korea and its people, and I will always keep you in my prayers."
Later in the afternoon, senior presidential aides offered to resign en masse.
Aides including chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and Sung Tae-yoon, director of national policy, tendered their resignations to acting President Han Duck-soo, the presidential office said.
Acting President Han later Friday rejected the resignations of senior presidential officials to ensure there is no vacuum in running the country.
The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Han's rejection came to "ensure that there is no vacuum in state affairs in light of the current critical economic and security situations, and to ensure that urgent pending tasks can be carried out without a hitch."
In turn, presidential office staffers are expected continue to perform their duties while supporting Han for the remaining two months until the early presidential election.
It is unclear when Yoon will vacate the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, near the presidential office in central Seoul, as there is no set deadline to leave.
In 2017, President Park Geun-hye left the presidential residence in the Blue House compound in central Seoul after two days. It is likely Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, will have to return to their private residence in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
Yoon moved into the current presidential residence, remodeled from the old foreign minister's residence, after vacating the presidential office of the Blue House compound with the start of his administration in May 2022.
Yoon's removal from power has stripped him of presidential rights and privileges, but the Presidential Security Service will continue to provide some protection in his capacity as a former leader.
Yoon is undergoing a separate criminal trial on insurrection charges.
Updated, April 4: Added Prime Minister's Office's response to resignations.
