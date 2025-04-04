 Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol 'regretful' after ousting from office
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol 'regretful' after ousting from office

Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 16:42 Updated: 04 Apr. 2025, 18:17
Officials lower the phoenix flag, symbolizing the presidential office, at the presidential compound in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on April 4, following the Constitutional Court's decision to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Officials lower the phoenix flag, symbolizing the presidential office, at the presidential compound in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on April 4, following the Constitutional Court's decision to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol said he "regrets" not living up to public expectations in his first public message following the Constitutional Court's decision to uphold his impeachment Friday.  
 
"It has been a great honor to be able to serve the Republic of Korea," Yoon said in a message conveyed through his attorneys shortly after the court's unanimous verdict, which led to his immediate removal from office. 
 

Related Article

"I am sincerely grateful to all those who have supported and encouraged me, despite my many shortcomings," he said. "I am deeply sorry and regretful for not being able to live up to your expectations."
 
He continued, "My heart remains with Korea and its people, and I will always keep you in my prayers."
 
Later in the afternoon, senior presidential aides offered to resign en masse.
 
Aides including chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and Sung Tae-yoon, director of national policy, tendered their resignations to acting President Han Duck-soo, the presidential office said.  
 
Acting President Han later Friday rejected the resignations of senior presidential officials to ensure there is no vacuum in running the country.  
 
The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Han's rejection came to "ensure that there is no vacuum in state affairs in light of the current critical economic and security situations, and to ensure that urgent pending tasks can be carried out without a hitch."  
 
In turn, presidential office staffers are expected continue to perform their duties while supporting Han for the remaining two months until the early presidential election.  
 
It is unclear when Yoon will vacate the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, near the presidential office in central Seoul, as there is no set deadline to leave.  
 
In 2017, President Park Geun-hye left the presidential residence in the Blue House compound in central Seoul after two days. It is likely Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, will have to return to their private residence in Seocho District, southern Seoul. 
 
Yoon moved into the current presidential residence, remodeled from the old foreign minister's residence, after vacating the presidential office of the Blue House compound with the start of his administration in May 2022. 
 
Yoon's removal from power has stripped him of presidential rights and privileges, but the Presidential Security Service will continue to provide some protection in his capacity as a former leader.
 
Yoon is undergoing a separate criminal trial on insurrection charges.


Updated, April 4: Added Prime Minister's Office's response to resignations.
 
 
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment martial law

More in Politics

Opposition leader calls Yoon's impeachment achievement of 'K-democracy'

Tears of joy, cries of anger: Protests erupt in Seoul as Constitutional Court strips Yoon of presidency

Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol 'regretful' after ousting from office

Yoon's presidency marked by controversy and division ends in impeachment

Scenes of joy and anger after Constitutional Court ousts President Yoon

Related Stories

Possibility of Yoon's ousting grows as at least 7 PPP lawmakers say they will vote for impeachment

Court's revocation of Yoon's arrest draws mixed political reactions

Fiery wreaths of wrath? Pro-Yoon flower displays catch fire

Fact check: What Yoon did or didn't order during Dec. 3 martial law decree

Yoon's impeachment marks new phase in Korea's political crisis
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)