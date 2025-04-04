Military bolsters surveillance posture against North Korea on day of Yoon's impeachment ruling

South Korea's military bolstered its surveillance posture against North Korea on Friday, an official said, as the Constitutional Court is set to deliver its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment later in the day.The Constitutional Court is poised to announce its verdict on Yoon's impeachment at 11 a.m., nearly four months after he was impeached by the National Assembly over his brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.The military has expanded operations of surveillance equipment, such as reconnaissance aircraft and thermal observation devices, as "part of a move to prevent North Korea from making a wrong judgment," the official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.Acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho is expected to hold a meeting of key commanders following the impeachment ruling.Yonhap