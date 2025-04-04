 Opposition leader calls Yoon's impeachment achievement of 'K-democracy'
Opposition leader calls Yoon's impeachment achievement of 'K-democracy'

Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 17:39 Updated: 04 Apr. 2025, 17:41
Liberal Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is seen after delivering his statement about now-former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 4. [NEWS1]

Liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said on Friday that international society would “admire” Korean democracy and “reevaluate” the nation after the Constitutional Court removed Yoon Suk Yeol from the presidential office.
 
Lee emerged as the DP's most likely presidential candidate in an upcoming early election due to take place within 60 days.
 
During his speech at the National Assembly in western Seoul, Lee noted that Korea is facing a “new beginning” where he will strive for “growth and development” for all Korean citizens to live in a safe and peaceful environment.
 

Lee said that Korea is the “only country in world history that peacefully suppressed atrocious power through unarmed civilian participation.” Lee noted that the “greatest Korean people protected and reclaimed the nation based on democracy and republicanism” by resisting Yoon’s unlawful martial law imposition through rallies.
 
Lee referred to Yoon’s impeachment to an achievement of “K-democracy.”
 
“Once we join hands, we can swiftly recover global trust and make the current crisis an opportunity,” Lee said.
 
Impeached and former President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, is seen together with liberal Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung in a photo taken last year. [YONHAP]

Lee extended his gratitude to soldiers who refused unlawful orders to arrest parliamentarians when Yoon imposed martial law.
 
Lee said the impeachment of Yoon is a tragedy in Korean constitutional history, which should not be repeated. Yoon’s ouster marks the second presidential impeachment in Korean history, following a 2017 impeachment against former President Park Geun-hye.
 
He also called his colleagues in the political sphere, and himself, to reflect on their duties. Lee vowed to make his best efforts to give the Korean people and the nation hope through politics.
 
He said his party will strive to restore damaged public livelihoods, democracy, peace and the economy.
 
Conservative People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong attends a general assembly held at the parliament in western Seoul on April 4. [NEWS1]

While the DP appraised the Constitutional Court’s decision, the conservative People Power Party (PPP) was “devastated” by the ruling that dismissed PPP-backed Yoon. Yet, the party said it would try its best to win in the upcoming presidential election.
 
PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se told reporters at the National Assembly that he “sincerely apologizes” to the public.
 
He added that his party “respects” the verdict as a move to protect democracy and the rule of law.
 
Kwon said that Korean society is facing another “huge crisis,” which should be resolved by restoring a sense of community and ending the political divide.
 
During a party meeting at the parliament on Friday afternoon, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said he became very “heavy-hearted and devastated” after the ruling.
 
He said his party acknowledges the responsibility of the impeachment as a ruling party that was accountable for state governance with Yoon. PPP floor leader also said he is “extremely sorry” to the Korean people regarding Yoon’s impeachment.
 
Earlier in the day, about an hour after the ruling, Rep. Kweon said his party needs to unite to gain a victory in the upcoming presidential election.
 
Kweon said that his party “cannot retreat nor lose” in the presidential election despite the tight timeline. He urged his colleagues to come together with a “determined spirit” and take a step forward to a victory in the election.
 
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik gives his public address at the parliament in western Seoul on April 4. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

On the same day, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik gave a public address at the parliamentary speaker’s reception room where he had called lawmakers to gather at the Assembly to lift Yoon’s martial law in the early hours of Dec. 4.
 
The speaker said the ruling was a “victory for democracy,” not a victory for a certain political side. He additionally noted that the verdict marks an important milestone in Korean history.  
 
Recalling that the past four months after the martial law declaration has been a “difficult time,” Woo said the parliament will work to restore the quality of life for the public by returning things to normal.
 
He also praised those Koreans who demonstrated mature democratic resilience to the world. “Korea is a nation with strong civic and institutional capabilities,” the speaker said.
 
Woo said the political divide is the most pressing problem that Korean society should overcome. He asked people to reject violence, exclusion and hatred and to be mindful and respectful of each other.
 
Woo also asked political leaders to show "exemplary acceptance and solidarity" to unite and comfort the Korean public. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG, CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
