 Police on highest alert on day of Yoon's impeachment ruling
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 09:23 Updated: 04 Apr. 2025, 09:29
Police officials guard the entrance to the Constitutional Court on the day of its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on April 4. [YONHAP]

Police have placed their forces on the highest security alert level nationwide Friday, as the Constitutional Court is set to deliver its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment case.
 
The Gapho alert, or the highest alert level for police, took effect earlier in the day, putting all police officials on emergency standby and commanders ready to give out orders.
 

Related Article

 
Police plan to deploy some 20,000 personnel from 338 units nationwide, with around 14,000 of them placed in Seoul, particularly near Gwanghwamun and the presidential residence to enhance security.
 
Police have surrounded the periphery of the Constitutional Court with police vehicles to prevent protesters from entering and dispatched special operation units near the courthouse.
 
Security guards have been additionally arranged for the justices.
 
The Constitutional Court is scheduled to deliver its landmark ruling at 11 a.m. on whether to dismiss or reinstate Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yonhap
