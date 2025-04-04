 Police prepare for the worst with impeachment ruling just an hour away
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 10:23
Police officers put on protective gear ahead of the Constitutional Court's announcement of its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on April 4. [YONHAP]

Less than an hour remains before the Constitutional Court announces its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment at 11 a.m. Friday. With the potential for clashes as large crowds gather near the court, thousands of police officers are stationed nearby in preparation.  
 
Approximately 1,500 police personnel have been deployed directly in front of the court.  
 
Earlier in the day, the police issued a Gapho alert — their highest level of emergency readiness — placing all officers on standby and empowering commanders to issue immediate orders as needed.
 
 
Jo Eun-jin, who stayed overnight on the street, waits for the start of a rally calling for impeached Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down, near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, Korea, on April 4. [AP/YONHAP]

Demonstrators who stayed overnight near the Constitutional Court wait for the start of a rally calling for impeached Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down, in Seoul, Korea, on April 4. [AP/YONHAP]

Police officers stand guard in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 4. [NEWS1]

Police officers in protective gear stand near the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Police buses form a barricade around the Constitutional Court and the nearby Anguk Station area in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 4. [YONHAP]

Public supporting the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol gather near Anguk Intersection in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 4. [YONHAP]

Access to roads near the court in Jongno District, Seoul, is restricted on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
