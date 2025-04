Police prepare for the worst with impeachment ruling just an hour away

Less than an hour remains before the Constitutional Court announces its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment at 11 a.m. Friday. With the potential for clashes as large crowds gather near the court, thousands of police officers are stationed nearby in preparation.Approximately 1,500 police personnel have been deployed directly in front of the court.Earlier in the day, the police issued a Gapho alert — their highest level of emergency readiness — placing all officers on standby and empowering commanders to issue immediate orders as needed.BY WOO JI-WON [ [email protected]