 Scenes of joy and anger after Constitutional Court ousts President Yoon
Scenes of joy and anger after Constitutional Court ousts President Yoon

Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 11:59
People react after hearing the news that President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office, in Seoul, Korea, on April 4. [NEWS1]

The Constitutional Court has upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol for imposing martial law on Dec. 3, prompting an emotional response from both sides of the political divide.  
 
Supporters of the decision were seen breaking down in tears of joy, while opponents reacted with visible anger and frustration.
 

The verdict comes 111 days after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Yoon, accusing him of illegally declaring martial law on Dec. 3.
The Constitutional Court reads its verdict on President Yoon's impeachmenet on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

People watch the Constituitional Court reading its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on April 4. [NEWS1]

People watch the television while the Constitutional Court reads its verdict on whether to uphold or dismiss the decision to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

Two people hug each other after hearing the news that President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office, in Seoul, Korea, on April 4. [YONHAP]

People cheer near Jeju City Office on April 4 after the Constitutional Court, in a historic ruling, upheld a decision to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

People near President Yoon's presidenital residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, cry in joy after the Constitutional Court ruled to uphold Yoon's impeachment. [YONHAP]

A Korean flag is spread on a street in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 4. [YOON SEUNG-JIN]

A police bus window was shattered in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 4 after a protester threw an object at it following the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment. [KIM MIN-YOUNG]

People near President Yoon's presidenital residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, cry in joy after the Constitutional Court ruled to uphold Yoon's impeachment. [YONHAP]

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
