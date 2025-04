Scenes of joy and anger after Constitutional Court ousts President Yoon

The Constitutional Court has upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol for imposing martial law on Dec. 3, prompting an emotional response from both sides of the political divide.Supporters of the decision were seen breaking down in tears of joy, while opponents reacted with visible anger and frustration.The verdict comes 111 days after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Yoon, accusing him of illegally declaring martial law on Dec. 3.BY WOO JI-WON [ [email protected]