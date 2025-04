Four months of turmoil: Timeline of Yoon’s declaration of martial law and the aftermath

President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law at 10:27 p.m., shortly after informing the Cabinet of his plan. Police begin restricting lawmakers from entering the National Assembly.All 190 lawmakers present at the National Assembly vote for an end to martial law at 1:02 a.m. despite police and military efforts to prevent them from gathering. Yoon formally rescinds his decree around three hours later.Lawmakers from the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and its allies try, and fail, to impeach Yoon due to a boycott by the conservative People Power Party (PPP), which prevents the motion from meeting the 200-vote threshold required to impeach a president.The National Assembly impeaches Yoon with the backing of 204 lawmakers, including 12 PPP members. The Assembly’s representatives submit the motion to the Constitutional Court. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo becomes acting president.The six justices of the Constitutional Court meet for the first time over Yoon’s impeachment.The National Assembly impeaches Han over his refusal to appoint Cho Han-chang, Chung Kye-sun and Ma Eun-hyuk to the Constitutional Court. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok becomes acting president. The court holds its first preparatory hearing of Yoon’s impeachment trial to clarify the main charges against him.Acting President Choi Sang-mok appoints Cho and Chung to the Constitutional Court but holds off on appointing Ma, bringing the number of justices on the bench to eight. The Seoul Western District Court issues a detention warrant for Yoon that was requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).The CIO tries, and fails, to take Yoon into custody due to resistance from the Presidential Security Service and the 55th Guard Corps of the Army’s Capital Defense Command. The Assembly’s lawyers request that the Constitutional Court not consider the charge of insurrection against Yoon at the second preparatory hearing of his impeachment trial.The first formal hearing of Yoon’s impeachment trial takes place. It ends after just four minutes due to his absence.The CIO detains Yoon at his official residence at 10:33 a.m. He is questioned at the CIO for around 10 hours before being transported in the evening to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi.Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and four others are selected as witnesses at the second impeachment hearing.The CIO requests a formal arrest warrant for Yoon at 5:46 p.m.Yoon appears for his warrant review session at the Seoul Western District Court.The Seoul Western District Court grants the CIO an arrest warrant for Yoon at 2:53 a.m. The courthouse is attacked by a mob of Yoon’s supporters shortly afterward.Yoon appears at the third impeachment hearing.Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun claims he wrote Yoon’s martial law decree at the fourth impeachment hearing. The CIO transfers its investigation into Yoon to the prosecution.Prosecutors indict Yoon on the charge of leading an insurrection at 6:52 p.m.Former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo denies he was ordered to arrest senior politicians at the fifth impeachment hearing. Former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung testifies that former Defense Minister Kim ordered the deployment of troops to the National Assembly. Hong Jang-won, the former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), testifies he received the order to arrest key political figures from Yeo. Yoon formally asks the Seoul Central District Court to cancel his detention.Former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun testifies at the sixth impeachment hearing that Yoon ordered him to remove lawmakers gathered at the Assembly.Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min denies Yoon ordered him to cut off water and power to left-leaning media outlets at the seventh impeachment hearing, while National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik says he tried to dissuade Yoon from declaring martial law. National Election Commission Secretary General Kim Yong-bin testifies that no evidence of fraud was uncovered in relation to the 2024 general election.Former Seoul police chief Kim Bong-sik denies Yoon ordered him to send police to blockade the Assembly at the eighth impeachment hearing, while NIS Director Cho Tae-yong expresses doubt about Hong’s political neutrality and credibility.The Constitutional Court confirms prosecutors’ interrogation records of witnesses can be used as evidence at the ninth impeachment hearing.The first preliminary hearing of Yoon’s criminal trial takes place at the Seoul Central District Court in the morning. Han testifies at the 10th impeachment hearing that the Dec. 3 Cabinet meeting on was marked by irregularities and that none present supported imposing martial law. The Seoul Central District Court holds a hearing to consider Yoon’s petition regarding his detention.Yoon argues at the 11th and final hearing that his martial law decree was intended to warn the public about a national crisis precipitated by antistate forces. Rep. Jung Chung-rae urges the Constitutional Court to dismiss Yoon.The Constitutional Court rules that acting President Choi Sang-mok violated the National Assembly’s right to select three justices by refusing to appoint Ma.The Seoul Central District Court orders Yoon released from jail after deciding that prosecutors filed their indictment after his legal detention period had lapsed.Prosecutors order Yoon’s release from the Seoul Detention Center.The Constitutional Court issues its ruling on the National Assembly’s impeachment motion against Yoon.BY MICHAEL LEE [ [email protected]