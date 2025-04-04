Police prepare for the worst with impeachment ruling just an hour away

Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ousted from office after unanimous Constitutional Court ruling

Scenes of joy and anger after Constitutional Court ousts President Yoon

Yoon's presidency marked by controversy and division ends in impeachment

Ex-Capital Defense Command chief denies he was ordered to arrest politicians during martial law

Impeached President Yoon vows to 'fight to the end'

President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible release pends prosecution appeal outcome

Yoon vows to 'never give up,' touts achievements in post-impeachment address

