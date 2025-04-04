Korean celebrities react to Yoon Suk Yeol verdict: 'It's a day for me to drink'
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 18:04 Updated: 04 Apr. 2025, 18:14
A string of celebrities have taken to social media to express their views on the Constitutional Court's Friday decision to remove former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
“I usually don’t drink before a concert, and the ENT doctor said it’s not okay, but today, it’s a day for me to drink and celebrate,” singer Lee Seung-hwan wrote on Instagram. “Our Constitution is refined, and our democracy is strong. Long live the Republic of Korea.”
The Constitutional Court’s final decision was announced at 11:22 a.m. on Friday, with all eight justices voting unanimously to remove President Yoon from office.
“Congratulations to everyone! Moving forward, let's all live diligently and rightly together,” actor Shin So-yul said in an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself watching the live broadcast of the Constitutional Court’s impeachment ruling.
Actor Lee Dong-wook sent a message through the fan community platform Dear U bubble, saying, “Ah, now it’s finally spring; winter was so long.”
Singer JK Kim Dong-uk, on the other hand, expressed his disapproval of the decision, posting that Korea could “collapse sooner than the world expects" on his Instagram story.
“Never, never, never change,” the singer wrote. “I have seen some videos that say Korea will collapse by 2060, but I didn't agree with them, but now my thoughts have changed. I think Korea could collapse sooner than the world expects.
“I give a round of applause to the young people who fought against the antistate forces who were on the opposite side of us."
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
