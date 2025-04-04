 Police rescind highest-level emergency alert after 18 hours
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 18:57 Updated: 04 Apr. 2025, 19:14
Police officers put on protective gear ahead of the Constitutional Court's announcement of its verdict on now former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on Apr 4. [YONHAP]

Police rescinded the highest-level emergency alert, which had been issued nationwide, on Friday evening as the Constitutional Court's ruled to uphold the impeachment motion against now-former President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier the same day. 
 
The highest-level of emergency — Level 1 — was declared at Thursday midnight, and was lifted on Friday at 6 p.m.
 

A Level 1 emergency declaration allows police personnel to mobilize at 100 percent. 
 
Under this alert, police officers are restricted from taking annual leave, and commanders and staff officers must remain in command positions to maintain emergency communication systems.
 
Seoul police now operate under a Level 2 emergency status, which permits the mobilization of 50 percent of police forces. 
 
However, similar to Level 1, officers under Level 2 emergency are still barred from taking annual leave, and commanders and staff officers must remain in command posts to maintain emergency contact systems.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
