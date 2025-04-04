Prosecutors seek one-year sentence for 'Squid Game' star O Yeong-su
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 17:38 Updated: 04 Apr. 2025, 18:53
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Prosecutors requested a year in prison for "Squid Game" (2021-) actor O Yeong-su on Thursday in an appeal hearing regarding his eight-month sentence for sexual misconduct last year.
The Suwon District Court sentenced 80-year-old O, known most recently for the starring role of Oh Il-nam in the Netflix hit, to eight months in prison with two years suspended and 40 hours of sexual violence education in March of last year. Oh, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, appealed the court's guilty verdict, and prosecutors appealed his sentence, arguing that it wasn't severe enough.
Appeal proceedings for both claims began last August. The court's ruling is set for June 3.
“The victim gave the defendant opportunities to make amends — including directly demanding an apology — before bringing the case to court,” prosecutors in their closing statements at the Suwon District Court. “However, the defendant has shown no remorse to this day, indicating a lack of sincere reflection or intent to change.”
"We ask the court to impose a heavy sentence on the defendant, who has not been forgiven by the victim to this day and instead claims that the victim has given false testimony.”
O’s side stated that the charge of sexual misconduct was based mainly on victim testimony and an apology text message sent by the defendant rather than "direct evidence," including which his lawyers labeled as "inconsistent and vague" in closing statements. O's lawyers requested that the court overturn his conviction.
“The message was merely a formality intended to avoid causing harm to the creators of ‘Squid Game,’” O's lawyer said.
The 80-year-old actor expressed his upset during his final statement, saying, “I feel ashamed to be standing in court at my age.”
“If my words and actions at the time may have been inappropriate and constitute a crime, I am willing to accept the consequences. However, even upon reflection, I do not believe there was any reason to consider my behavior molestation."
"The life I have built over 80 years has crumbled to nothing due to this incident,” he added.
The actor was indicted on charges of sexual misconduct in November 2022 after prosecutors said he'd groped and kissed a fellow member of a theater troupe on two occasions 2017.
O, whose real name is Oh Se-kang, majored in theater at Dongguk University and debuted as an actor in 1963. His first film was “The Seashore Village” (1965), and he later directed Kim Ki-duk’s “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring” (2003). He was largely known for his theater work until he was cast as player No. 1, also known as Oh Il-nam, in “Squid Game."
