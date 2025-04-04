Impeachment decision day: unity or further chaos?

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Today, Korea turns a critical page as the Constitutional Court announces its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol, 111 days after the National Assembly impeached him. During these tumultuous months, the nation has struggled with an economic downturn, deepening hardships for ordinary citizens. This day must mark the end of the national crisis and the political and social turmoil gripping the country.Public sentiment is sharply divided, perhaps even more intensely than during former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment eight years ago. If the court upholds the impeachment, President Yoon will immediately leave office, triggering a presidential election within 60 days. If the impeachment is rejected, he will return to power. Concerns mount that reactions to the court’s decision could lead to unrest worse than the deadly protests eight years ago, which claimed four lives.The political establishment has failed to learn from that unprecedented impeachment. Efforts to amend the constitution and reform the presidential power structure stalled. Despite frequent changes between conservative and progressive governments, political vengeance and ideological clashes intensified. Today's crisis stems from parties endorsing candidates without question, motivated solely by defeating the opposing faction.Politicians who have thrived by dividing the public continue to push the nation toward danger. President Yoon, whose declaration of martial law intensified divisions, has not clearly committed to respecting the court’s decision. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, which spearheaded the impeachment, insists that acceptance of the ruling lies solely with President Yoon. Any faction aiming to exploit post-verdict tensions for political gain poses a serious threat to democratic society.Korean democracy was built on the sacrifices of its citizens. Therefore, citizens themselves must end this turmoil by accepting the Constitutional Court’s ruling. The court’s decision is final and irreversible. The rule of law, applicable equally and impartially to everyone, forms the core of democracy — not because judgments are perfect, but because acceptance is essential for societal cohesion.Both supporters and opponents of impeachment have sufficiently voiced their views. Undoubtedly, both sides acted with a genuine belief they were serving the nation’s interests, contributing to Korea’s "miraculous journey" of simultaneous economic growth and democratic development. The decision facing Korea today is clear: reject the court’s verdict and risk chaos, or choose unity and reaffirm commitment to democratic principles by accepting the outcome.