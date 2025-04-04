Friday's fortune: Joy for some, reflection for others
Published: 04 Apr. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Protect your health — no one else can do it for you.
🔹 Aches may surface — don’t ignore them.
🔹 Don’t force yourself or overexert.
🔹 Avoid interfering — stay in your lane.
🔹 Keep a low profile — avoid unnecessary attention.
🔹 Today’s best choice may be solitude.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Live with a warm, open heart.
🔹 Practice gratitude while pursuing your dreams.
🔹 Don’t chase what’s missing — value what’s here.
🔹 Every result has a cause — reflect on your steps.
🔹 You don’t always have to be the star.
🔹 Offer praise generously today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Many children, many joys — and challenges.
🔹 Let go of what's unnecessary — declutter.
🔹 Others' lives may seem better — focus on yours.
🔹 Envy weakens you — shift to gratitude.
🔹 Stand tall in your uniqueness.
🔹 Express individuality over trends.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Small streams form mighty rivers — unite.
🔹 Everything today might feel “just right.”
🔹 Good news or celebrations may arrive.
🔹 Use your leadership to achieve goals.
🔹 Support from above and below lifts you.
🔹 Teamwork is the magic word.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Compassion | 🧭 East
🔹 Save your words, but not your generosity.
🔹 Ditch nagging — praise uplifts.
🔹 Be more friend than parent today.
🔹 Predict outcomes carefully — plan ahead.
🔹 Don’t think in only one direction.
🔹 Acknowledge others — it creates harmony.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Everything may please you today.
🔹 You may be honored or appreciated.
🔹 Your efforts may finally pay off.
🔹 Productive results are within reach.
🔹 You may be physically tired but emotionally uplifted.
🔹 A joyful day with exciting energy awaits.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Just living is a great fortune — embrace it.
🔹 Good health is the greatest wealth.
🔹 Happy spending may lift your spirits.
🔹 Expect a helpful offer or valuable info.
🔹 People are your true assets — build connections.
🔹 Your financial luck may improve.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Mixed Signals | 🧭 North
🔹 Spend wisely, not just sparingly.
🔹 Smart consumption brings quality of life.
🔹 Beginnings don’t always predict endings — stay flexible.
🔹 Morning and afternoon may differ in tone.
🔹 Don’t trust appearances — look deeper.
🔹 Skills matter more than looks.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 You may forget time while enjoying life.
🔹 Follow your heart — it knows the way.
🔹 Plans may unfold smoothly today.
🔹 Overlapping promises or a workload spike is likely.
🔹 Passion is youth’s privilege — use it well.
🔹 Show off your unique talents!
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Family ties run deep — cherish them.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses today.
🔹 A small gesture may bring big joy.
🔹 Money luck or good connections may arise.
🔹 Share meals — split the bill fairly.
🔹 Wearing blue may bring luck.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ ♥ Romance | 🧭 South
🔹 Parental love is deep and unwavering.
🔹 No matter what — family is everything.
🔹 A person or thing may captivate you.
🔹 Don’t rush even if your heart says yes.
🔹 Love is a gentle push and pull.
🔹 You might feel butterflies today.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Nothing feels too good or too bad today.
🔹 Today may feel like "same old" — but it's valuable.
🔹 Routine can bring comfort — embrace it.
🔹 Avoid overeating or drinking too much.
🔹 Don’t linger too long at social events.
🔹 Listen more than you speak today.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)