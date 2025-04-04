Trump's pick for China envoy says It's not inconsistent to reinforce alliances amid 'fair' trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for America's top envoy to China said Thursday that it is "not inconsistent" to pursue stronger ties with allies while engaging in negotiations for "fair" trade, as Trump's broadening trade fight has unnerved U.S. trading partners.During a Senate confirmation hearing, David Perdue, the nominee for U.S. ambassador to China, made the remarks a day after Trump announced a minimum 10 percent "baseline" tariff and higher "reciprocal" tariffs for Korea and dozens of other trading partners in a move that expanded his trade war on a global scale."President Trump's America First strategy is not isolationist. Just the reverse. America will be a stronger ally and partner by rebuilding our strategic supply chains at home and with our friends," Perdue said at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing."It is not inconsistent that while we are negotiating for fair trade, we are also seeking to strengthen our ties with our allies," he added.Trump has imposed or plans to levy a series of new tariffs, accusing U.S. trading partners, "both foe and friend alike," of having long "ripped off" America through what his administration has called unfair trade rules and practices.His administration put Korea, Japan and other countries on a "worst offenders" list subject to reciprocal tariffs meant to match what those countries impose on American exports.Perdue also said that the United States' relationship with members of multilateral groupings, such as the Quad consisting of the United States, India, Japan and Australia; Aukus, a security partnership comprising the United States, Britain and Australia; and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be "extremely important."On China, the nominee claimed that Marxist nationalism is reshaping China, and its global ambitions threaten the current world order.In addition, he said that China respects strength, while noting Trump's focus on making the United States "safer, stronger and more prosperous.""That means that reciprocity and U.S. security should be considered in all dealings between China and the United States," he said,Yonhap