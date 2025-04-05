Say hello to Kerokerokeroppi and friends at this year's Everland Tulip Festival
Published: 05 Apr. 2025, 07:00
Tulip garden is a delight on its own, but imagine it paired with the photogenic Sanrio characters Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi. It becomes irresistible.
Everland's annual Tulip Festival returned this year for a second collaboration with Sanrio, bringing nine iconic characters to the 10,000-square-meter (2.5-acre) bloom-filled garden in Yongin, Gyeonggi. Three characters are appearing for the first time this year: half-fish, half-human sea creature Hangyodon, friendly green frog Kerokerokeroppi and colorful bunny girl Usahana.
“We came to Everland to see this garden,” said the Irwanto sisters from Indonesia, who were snapping photos in front of Kerokerokeroppi’s wishing fountain at the garden. “We saw videos of Everland’s Sanrio garden on TikTok last year, so we made sure to come this year.”
“The garden is nicely decorated with colorful flowers. I’d rate it an eight out of ten!” added Elisheva Irwanto, the younger sister.
Since opening on March 21, this year’s Tulip Festival has welcomed over 200,000 visitors within just 10 days, according to Everland, Korea's largest theme park that organized the flower festival.
International visitors account for approximately 10 to 15 percent of the annual attendees, according to officials. When the Korea JoongAng Daily visited the theme park on Wednesday, family tourists were frequently spotted posing for photos.
Aside from the Tulip Festival, Everland boasts a harmonious blend of attractions and nature, divided into five themed zones: Global Fair, American Adventure, Magic Land, Zootopia and European Adventure. Each zone offers a wide variety of attractions, including the newly launched walking safari, River Trail Adventure, which brings guests closer to nature and wildlife.
Just beyond the excitement of the main park, the Sky Garden Trail invites visitors into a tranquil haven of seasonal trees and blooming flowers, providing a refreshing escape to nature lovers seeking a quieter, more scenic side of Everland.
The Korea JoongAng Daily visited Everland's Tulip Festival, which runs until June 15, to scope out its must-see attractions.
Four Seasons Garden
Be sure to stop by the Four Seasons Garden — a must if you're visiting Everland between March and mid-June.
Since its debut in 1992, Everland’s beloved Tulip Festival has dazzled guests with stunning displays of spring flowers at the Four Seasons Garden. This spring, the garden has transformed into a world of Sanrio characters, featuring My Melody, Pompompurin and Pochacco. The garden is divided into 11 zones, each dedicated to a different Sanrio character. The vibrant flower beds surrounding each sculpture create picture-perfect scenes, making them ideal spot to snap photos with their favorites.
As you stroll through the garden, you’ll come across a giant Hello Kitty topiary blooming with fresh flowers and a towering 7-meter-tall Cinnamoroll sculpture — both perfect for a cute photo. My Melody’s fun and whimsical Flower Balloon Garden also offers a charming photo spot with the sweet bunny in her signature pink hood.
You also won’t want to miss the live Sanrio character performances at the center of the garden, where Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi and Pompompurin come to life for lively 30-minute shows. It’s the first time these performances are being held outside of Japan, making the experience even more special. For those looking for a more personal moment, photo sessions with the characters are available during designated photo times.
“Our performers actually traveled to Japan for training,” said Yoo Yang-gon, leader of Everland’s market strategy team. “Sanrio has specific choreography guidelines — there are particular ways the characters should and shouldn’t move.”
Shows run twice a day, every day.
The garden's thoughtful decoration — with refined rows of tulips, each planted by hand in Everland’s greenhouse and later moved to the garden — alongside photogenic character sculptures and customized flower-shaped benches, is all designed to encourage repeat visits to the theme park, an official said.
“It’s difficult to make major changes to large-scale attractions,” said Jang Young-soo from Samsung C&T’s corporate communications team. Samsung C&T operates Everland. “So we focus on creating fresh experiences through seasonal gardens.”
“Last year’s Sanrio theme was mostly centered around the garden, but this year, the celebration extends throughout the park.”
Indeed, throughout the park, Sanrio touches are easy to spot — from the SkyCruise gondola lift, which is adorned with Sanrio characters, to the Kuromi Fortune Station, where a tarot reader offers card readings with a custom Kuromi deck. Over in the Magic Land zone, Sky Dancing is Cinnamoroll-themed, with nearby vendors offering Cinnamoroll-inspired cotton candy and popcorn — all amplifying the garden’s core message: “Everland’s spring is cute.”
Visitors can also shop from a selection of 45 pieces of exclusive Sanrio merchandise — including a Cinnamoroll popcorn bag — and try themed food items such as Cinnamoroll Beef Stew and Hello Kitty Cajun Chicken Salad.
River Trail Adventure
To help visitors choose between two of Everland’s most popular attractions — Safari World and Lost Valley — the park has introduced a unique hybrid experience: River Trail Adventure, a walking safari that offers a more intimate encounter with wildlife.
Previously serving as the boundary between the two safari zones, the newly opened River Trail now allows guests to stroll along a floating water bridge, guided by a knowledgeable commentator.
Some 30 animals from nine species — including hyenas, towering giraffes, majestic elephant and easily startled geese — can be spotted during the tour, all from a surprisingly close distance. But for animal lovers hoping to see a wider variety, the River Trail Adventure may feel somewhat limited.
River Trail Adventure is a ticketed experience and is not included in general park admission.
Sky Garden Trail
If you're looking to step away from the thrills, the Sky Garden Trail offers a quiet escape from the park’s usual excitement. Created on a large site behind Everland’s popular Columbus Adventure attraction, this spacious area has been thoughtfully designed to provide a calm, nature-filled retreat.
Currently open only to Garden Pass members, the trail is lined with plum trees, blossoming flowers and budding greenery, creating a serene space for visitors to soak in the beauty of nature.
“A lot of the trees and flowers used in our gardens were actually set to be discarded,” said Lee Joon-kyu, director of plants and contents at Samsung C&T’s Resort Business Division. “We repurpose them and mix them with blooming plum trees to create a more harmonious and sustainable landscape.”
Although the weather was still a bit chilly and not all the plum trees were in full bloom in early April, the trail’s serene atmosphere and soft signs of spring offered a refreshing contrast to the lively energy elsewhere in the park.
A scenic view overlooking the bustling attractions below, enjoyed in a tranquil moment surrounded by nature, makes the walk all the more worthwhile.
Everland launched Garden Pass, garden subscription service, for the first time this March, providing access to Everland’s rotating seasonal gardens, exclusive areas and premium perks.
From April’s Blossom Trail to hidden gems like the Old Stone Garden and Ginkgo Forest, there’s something new for members to discover each month. Additional benefits include access to private garden lounges, priority boarding for the SkyCruise gondola, and admission to the renowned Hoam Museum of Art.
Garden Pass membership options start at 120,000 won ($82) for the Regular Pass, which includes four visits, and 400,000 won for unlimited Premium access.
Transportation
There are several ways to travel from Seoul to Everland, including the subway, public bus and a shuttle bus.
Those taking the subway should first board Bundang Line to Giheung Station, then transfer to the EverLine, a light rail service that takes you directly to Jeondae–Everland Station, the final stop. From there, a free shuttle bus will take you to the park entrance.
If you prefer to travel by public bus, several options are available. Bus 5002 can be boarded near Gangnam Station Exit 10. Bus 5700 departs from Gangbyeon Station and passes through Jamsil and Songpa. Bus 1500-2 makes stops at places like Nambu Terminal, Pangyo and Seohyeon in Bundang. All of these buses arrive at the Everland Bus Terminal, which is about a five-minute walk from the park entrance.
Everland also operates its own shuttle buses from several popular locations in Seoul. These require advance reservations, which can be made through the worldbus website.
