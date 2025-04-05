More in Life & Style

Say hello to Kerokerokeroppi and friends at this year's Everland Tulip Festival

Cultural heritage institute Onjium to hold 'ra' exhibit

'Infinite Challenge' running event to take place in Yeouido to celebrate show's 20th anniversary

Actor Jung Hae-in becomes global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana

CJ 4DPlex partners with AMC to launch 4DX and ScreenX theaters in U.S. and Europe