 U.S. State Department reaffirms commitment to working with Korean acting President Han
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

U.S. State Department reaffirms commitment to working with Korean acting President Han

Published: 05 Apr. 2025, 00:05
Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during a meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during a meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The United States reaffirmed its commitment Friday to working with South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo for stability in the bilateral alliance until a successor to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol is picked, the State Department said, underscoring its "ironclad" security commitment to the Asian ally.
 
The Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the impeachment of Yoon on Friday (Korea time), unseating him from office over his short-lived martial law imposition in December and setting the stage for a presidential election likely in June
 

Related Article

"The United States is committed to working with acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and the ROK government to ensure stability and continuity in the U.S.-ROK Alliance until a new president is elected," a State Department spokesperson said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
 
"The United States looks forward to a future of close cooperation that brings security and prosperity to both our nations," the official added.
 
The spokesperson also reaffirmed the "enduring" strength of the two countries' alliance and the U.S.' "ironclad" commitment to the defense of South Korea.
 
"The United States respects the ROK's democratic institutions, its legal processes and the decision of the Constitutional Court," the official said.
 
Yonhap 
 
tags Korea United States

More in Diplomacy

U.S. State Department reaffirms commitment to working with Korean acting President Han

Gov't to hold emergency meeting as U.S. announces reciprocal tariffs on Korea

U.S. Embassy advises citizens in Korea to avoid large gatherings ahead of Yoon's impeachment verdict

Chinese Embassy warns citizens of possible 'extreme events' in Seoul

Trump claims 'communication' with North Korea's Kim Jong-un

Related Stories

North Korea calls U.S. weapons sales to South 'attempt to destroy the balance of power'

Korea, U.S. clinch defense cost-sharing deal, agree to 8.3% increase in 2026

South Korea, U.S., Japan stress trilateral cooperation against North Korea in diplomatic talks

Industry minister to visit the U.S. this week to discuss bilateral economic exchange

North Korea warns of 'unpredictable disaster' over U.S. spy plane

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)