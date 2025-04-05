U.S. State Department reaffirms commitment to working with Korean acting President Han

The United States reaffirmed its commitment Friday to working with South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo for stability in the bilateral alliance until a successor to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol is picked, the State Department said, underscoring its "ironclad" security commitment to the Asian ally.The Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the impeachment of Yoon on Friday (Korea time), unseating him from office over his short-lived martial law imposition in December and setting the stage for a presidential election likely in June"The United States is committed to working with acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and the ROK government to ensure stability and continuity in the U.S.-ROK Alliance until a new president is elected," a State Department spokesperson said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea."The United States looks forward to a future of close cooperation that brings security and prosperity to both our nations," the official added.The spokesperson also reaffirmed the "enduring" strength of the two countries' alliance and the U.S.' "ironclad" commitment to the defense of South Korea."The United States respects the ROK's democratic institutions, its legal processes and the decision of the Constitutional Court," the official said.Yonhap