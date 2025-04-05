 North Korea reports on South Korean court ruling to remove Yoon
Published: 05 Apr. 2025, 10:06
Constitutional Court justices announce their ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment at the court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

North Korea on Saturday reported on the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol under a Constitutional Court ruling this week.
 
North Korea's state media said the court upheld the impeachment of Yoon in a unanimous vote Friday over his brief martial law declaration in December, immediately removing him from office.
 
Without making its own commentary, the North's official Korean Central News Agency cited major foreign news outlets' headlines on Yoon's ouster.
 

Related Article

Yoon has become the nation's second president to be unseated from office after former President Park Geun-hye was ousted in 2017 over a corruption scandal.
 
In 2017, North Korea swiftly reported on Park's dismissal about two hours after the Constitutional Court upheld her impeachment.
 
Observers said the North appears to be keeping a distance from South Korea as its leader Kim Jong-un defined inter-Korean relations as those between "two states hostile to each other."
 
Yonhap 
tags North Korea Yoon Suk Yeol martial law

