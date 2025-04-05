Saturday's fortune: Joy for some, caution for others
Published: 05 Apr. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Consider your age and health before acting.
🔹 Even if you have something to say — hold it in.
🔹 Don’t think only you can fix things.
🔹 Plans and results may not match — stay flexible.
🔹 Ask someone experienced for advice.
🔹 Trust and follow those above you.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Just enjoy the show — no need to jump in.
🔹 The more branches, the more wind — be grounded.
🔹 Avoid favoritism — act fairly.
🔹 Embrace humility — it's your quiet strength.
🔹 Keep a low profile — no bragging today.
🔹 Others’ lives may look better — don’t compare.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 You may receive the respect of your age.
🔹 Take charge at home — your leadership shines.
🔹 A well-planned task may reach completion.
🔹 Fun and laughter could fill your day.
🔹 A short trip or outing could refresh you.
🔹 Expect a lively, feel-good day.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may hear from relatives.
🔹 Invitations may be exchanged.
🔹 Expect a joyful reunion.
🔹 Connect with friends or enjoy your hobbies.
🔹 Happy spending on things that lift your mood.
🔹 You may go on a date or meet a friend.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 The more family, the merrier.
🔹 Joy multiplies when shared with many.
🔹 Family must unite both in heart and effort.
🔹 Bonds of blood may grow stronger today.
🔹 You and someone close may share a mission.
🔹 Everything from head to toe may feel aligned.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Let your children handle the housework today.
🔹 Don’t be swayed by emotions alone.
🔹 Say yes to invitations — it may be worth it.
🔹 Prioritize safety over speed.
🔹 Helping each other is the heart of life.
🔹 Echo others’ words — it shows connection.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Be the emotional pillar of your household.
🔹 Let wisdom from life experience shine.
🔹 You may achieve partial success today.
🔹 Blood is thicker than water — family first.
🔹 Aged wine and old friends are best.
🔹 Social tension may arise — reflect calmly.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Things may seem similar — but look closer.
🔹 Many branches bring much wind — but also fruit.
🔹 A bit of chaos may still end well.
🔹 Don’t cling to appearances — focus on your strength.
🔹 Style fades — personality remains.
🔹 Keep your talents low-key for now.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Laughter may light up your home.
🔹 Life may feel deeply satisfying.
🔹 Today could be your best day.
🔹 A sense of accomplishment may follow success.
🔹 Capture precious moments — take photos.
🔹 Enjoy small but certain happiness.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ ♥ Romance | 🧭 West
🔹 A giving heart is your strength today.
🔹 Mutual affection flows easily today.
🔹 No one beats family — embrace their love.
🔹 Let emotional connections guide you.
🔹 Cupid may strike — or you might fire the arrow.
🔹 Love may surround you like a fragrant breeze.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 You may receive or buy something new.
🔹 A long trip or outing might be in store.
🔹 Beware traffic — leave early.
🔹 Choose with both heart and logic.
🔹 Neither thrilled nor annoyed — just neutral.
🔹 Time with a friend may brighten your day.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Watch for people who seem too friendly.
🔹 Curiosity may frustrate you — or intrigue.
🔹 Speaking carelessly may cause trouble.
🔹 Avoid injury — move with care.
🔹 A lover’s quarrel is never the end.
🔹 Reality may fall short of expectations — stay grounded.
🔹 The only battle worth winning is with yourself.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
