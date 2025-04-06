Gas prices keep losing steam: Decline extends to 8 weeks
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 17:00
A car pulls into a gas station in downtown Seoul on April 6.
The average weekly price of gas and diesel fell for the eighth consecutive week from March 30 to April 3, according to the national market tracker Opinet. As of April 5, the average price of petrol stood at 1,665.1 won ($1.15) per liter, down 4.7 won from the previous week.
