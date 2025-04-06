 Spicing up the weekend: 2025 Korean International Ramyeon Fair runs at Coex Magok
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 17:00
Visitors look at a booth at the 2025 Korean International Ramyeon Fair at Coex Magok in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on April 6. [YONHAP]

Visitors look at a booth at the 2025 Korean International Ramyeon Fair at Coex Magok in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on April 6.
 
The fair, which started on April 4 and ends on April 6, brings together manufacturers of a wide variety of Korean instant noodles, with tasting events, as well as merchandise booths and cultural experiences centered around the product. Brands such as Nongshim, maker of the massively popular Shin Ramyun, and Samyang, behind the viral Buldak, are promoting their lineups.
