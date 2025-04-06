Hoam Museum of Art to hold Jeong Seon exhibition
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 17:02
As early spring snow flurried and cold spells gave way to milder weather last Monday, a new season of cultural significance began at the Hoam Museum of Art in Yongin, Gyeonggi. The museum opened a landmark exhibition titled "Gyeomjae Jeong Seon" on Wednesday, showcasing two of the most celebrated paintings by the 18th-century artist Jeong Seon (1676–1759), also known by his pen name, Gyeomjae.
At the heart of the exhibition are two National Treasures: "Inwangjesaekdo" ("Scene of Mount Inwang After Rain," 1751) and "Geumgang Jeondo" ("Complete View of Mount Geumgang," 1734).
These works reflect the artistic maturity of Jeong in his 70s. The former captures the misty serenity of Mount Inwang after a summer shower, rendered with swift and confident brushwork. The latter presents a grand winter view of Mount Geumgang, painted with delicate blue washes that give the impression of surveying all 12,000 peaks of the mountain range from above.
“A writing on the 'Geumgang Jeondo' suggests that it was painted in his 50s, but it was likely added later,” said Cho Ji-yoon, head of the collections department at the Leeum Museum of Art. “The work actually reflects the seasoned style of Jeong in his later years. He truly was a ‘master of color’ in Joseon Dynasty [1392-1910] painting.”
The exhibition features 165 works from 18 public and private collections, making it the largest retrospective of Jeong’s work to date. Seven national treasures and one cultural property from Busan are included, and the total insured value of the collection exceeds 100 billion won ($68.5 million).
"Inwangjesaekdo," part of the Lee Kun-hee Collection, will be on display only until May 6. Afterward, it will return to storage at the National Museum of Korea before being loaned to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, for a three-year international tour. This may be the final opportunity for viewers in Korea to see the painting in person for several years. From May 7, the work will be replaced with "Pungak Naesan Chongnamdo" ("General View of Inner Geumgangsan Mountain," 1740).
Jeong is recognized as a towering figure in Joseon-period painting. He broke away from the prevailing practice of copying idealized Chinese landscapes and instead depicted Korea’s natural scenery with authenticity and familiarity. His “true-view” landscapes, or jingyeong sansuhwa, often included figures in traditional Korean attire, reflecting daily life and the artist’s personal connection to the land.
His influence carried into the golden age of Joseon painting, paving the way for masters such as "Danwon" Kim Hong-do and "Hyewon" Shin Yun-bok, leaving an imprint on folk painting and cartography.
Born and raised in Jangdong — modern-day Cheongun and Hyoja-dong in central Seoul — Jeong often portrayed familiar locales in his works. Two versions of "Jangdong Palgyeongcheop" ("Eight Scenic Views of Jangdong," 1751), created in his 70s and 80s, are featured in the exhibition, from the Kansong Art & Culture Foundation and the National Museum of Korea.
One rare highlight is "Yeonggang Imsulcheop" (1742), which depicts a boating excursion on the Imjin River. Jeong created three versions, gifting them to a local magistrate and a provincial governor. Only two versions survive today, both from private collections. The exhibition marks the first time they are shown side by side, allowing comparison between Jeong’s own vivid, spontaneous sketch and the more refined version he gifted to the officials.
Also included is "Gyesang Jeonggeo" ("Retreat at Gyesang Pavilion," 1746), the landscape depicted on the 1,000 won banknote. The painting appears in the Collected Works of Toegye Yi Hwang, a treasure that also includes Yi’s handwritten texts and a postscript by scholar Song Si-yeol. Jeong, a grandson-in-law of one of the compilers of Yi's writings, added four paintings to the volume, underscoring his pride in his family’s scholarly lineage.
Though best known for landscapes, Jeong also left behind a few rare figure paintings. His Scenes of "Gyeonggyo Myeongseungcheop" (1741-1759) includes "Dokseo Yeogado" ("Scholar Reading in Leisure," unknown) and "Ingok Yugeo" ("Dwelling in Ingok," unknown), which are often interpreted as self-portraits, reflecting his desire to live as a literati painter despite financial constraints that compelled him to accept commissioned work.
Thanks to his long life — he lived to 83 — many of his works have been preserved.
“This exhibition represents a meaningful collaboration between two institutions established with the shared vision of promoting national culture," wrote Hong Ra-hee, honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art, in her foreword to the exhibition catalog.
Next year, to mark the 350th anniversary of Jeong Seon’s birth, the exhibition will travel to the Kansong Museum in Daegu.
The exhibition marks the 60th anniversary of the Samsung Foundation of Culture and is jointly organized with the Kansong Art & Culture Foundation. It will run until June 29. Admission is 14,000 won for adults.
