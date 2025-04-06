 Seventeen becomes first K-pop band to headline Tecate Pa’l Norte in Mexico
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Seventeen becomes first K-pop band to headline Tecate Pa’l Norte in Mexico

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 15:19 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 16:47
Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Seventeen headlined the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 on Friday as the first-ever K-pop band to lead one of Latin America's largest music festivals.
 
Seventeen performed 13 songs over an hour at the main Tecate Light stage at Tecate Pa’l Norte, held in Monterrey, Mexico. Other headliners included Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day, Benson Boon and Charli XCX.
 

Related Article

 
The 13-member band presented some of its biggest hits including "Love, Money, Fame" (2024), "Left & Right" (2020) and "God of Music" (2023), and also held unit performances by members such as Hoshi and Woozi's collaboration, "Water" (2024) by the hip-hop team, "Rain" (2024) by the performance team and "Cheers to Youth" (2024) by the vocal team.
 
The audience reciprocated by singing along to the band's songs at the top of their lungs, according to the band's agency Pledis Entertainment.
 
"Seventeen proved itself once again as the champion of festivals by approaching the audience and making them cheer along," the agency said in a press release on Sunday.
 
Seventeen will hold its meet and greet with fans in Japan on April 24, 26 and 27 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, followed by events at the Saitama Super Arena on May 10 and 11.
 
Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen headlines the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico on April 4. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]


BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen Pledis Entertainment

More in K-pop

Seventeen becomes first K-pop band to headline Tecate Pa’l Norte in Mexico

'Rumors about Haerin are false': NewJeans' parents deny internal conflict speculation

HYBE America partners with Alan Chikin Chow on new label, group

Hyeri to kick off first solo meet and greet tour in June

Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri go their own way

Related Stories

Seventeen to kick off 'Right Here' across Asia, United States in October

Seventeen rocks 435,000 concertgoers during Japanese dome tour

Seventeen to kick off 'Right Here' tour on Oct. 12 at Goyang Stadium

Seventeen's 13 members all renew contracts with Pledis Entertainment

Seventeen releases song 'Encircled' to celebrate fandom's anniversary
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)