Seventeen becomes first K-pop band to headline Tecate Pa’l Norte in Mexico
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 15:19 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 16:47
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Seventeen headlined the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 on Friday as the first-ever K-pop band to lead one of Latin America's largest music festivals.
Seventeen performed 13 songs over an hour at the main Tecate Light stage at Tecate Pa’l Norte, held in Monterrey, Mexico. Other headliners included Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day, Benson Boon and Charli XCX.
The 13-member band presented some of its biggest hits including "Love, Money, Fame" (2024), "Left & Right" (2020) and "God of Music" (2023), and also held unit performances by members such as Hoshi and Woozi's collaboration, "Water" (2024) by the hip-hop team, "Rain" (2024) by the performance team and "Cheers to Youth" (2024) by the vocal team.
The audience reciprocated by singing along to the band's songs at the top of their lungs, according to the band's agency Pledis Entertainment.
"Seventeen proved itself once again as the champion of festivals by approaching the audience and making them cheer along," the agency said in a press release on Sunday.
Seventeen will hold its meet and greet with fans in Japan on April 24, 26 and 27 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, followed by events at the Saitama Super Arena on May 10 and 11.
