Director Jung Young-doo nominated for Laurence Olivier Awards for traditional Korean remake of 'Lear'

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 14:58
Theater director Jung Young-doo on Oct. 2, 2024, in London [YONHAP]

Director Jung Young-doo has been nominated at this year's Laurence Olivier Awards, considered the highest honor in theater, for his direction of the play "Lear" in the traditional Korean opera genre.
 
The changgeuk remake of Shakespeare's famed tragedy "King Lear" was nominated for the Outstanding Achievement in Opera category at the 2025 Laurence Olivier Awards, set to take place on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
 

The Outstanding Achievement in Opera is given to a whole work, director or an actor of an outstanding opera piece.
 
"Lear," played by the National Changgeuk Company of Korea and directed by Jung, held its international premiere at the Barbican Theatre last October. It was written by Bae Sam-sik and actor Kim Jun-su took the lead as King Lear.
 
Jung will compete with "Carmen" actor Aigul Akhmetshina and "Festen" actor Allan Clayton.
 
The annual Laurence Olivier Awards began in 1976. Organized by the Society of London Theatre, the ceremony is considered the highest honor in theater and play.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
