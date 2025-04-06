Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo hints at intent to run for president again
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 13:17
Hong Joon-pyo, the mayor of Daegu, again hinted at his urge to run in the presidential election.
On his Facebook post on Sunday, Hong wrote, "I’m moving for the 25th time. Just like 53 years ago when I took a night train from Dongdaegu Station to go up to Seoul, this time I’m taking a high-speed train."
“I’m heading toward my final dream with a joyful heart," he added.
Hong has run for president multiple times in the past. Yesterday, Hong once again expressed his intent to run, stating, “I have been thoroughly preparing for what I consider the final mission of my 30-year political career. Starting next week, I will follow the necessary procedures step by step and stand before the people once again.”
"Next week looks like it will be a very busy week,” he said, and shared the following plans.
“On Monday, I will publish my book 'Dreams Come True.' On Tuesday, I will go around to say farewell. On Wednesday, I will publish another book, 'Opening the Era of an Advanced Nation: The Vision of the Seventh Republic,' which presents my plan for national innovation," he said.
“On Thursday, I will deliver a farewell speech at the city council, and on Friday, I will thank the employees of Daegu City Hall," he added.
“Back then [53 years ago], I went to Seoul with no clear direction, and it felt uncertain. But this time, I’m going up joyfully, chasing my final dream,” he said. “Great Korea! I go up to Seoul in pursuit of that dream."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
