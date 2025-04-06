From martial law to downfall, Yoon's ouster — in pictures

A recounting of President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, to his parliamentary impeachment, arrest and formal ouster, in pictures.
A helicopter carrying troops lands at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 4, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. Yoon lifted the martial law decree after six hours. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Martial law troops enter the main chamber of the National Assembly in western Seoul, on Dec. 4. [YONHAP]
Lawmakers vote unanimously to overturn President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 4, 2024. [NEWS1]
Then Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun, center, is seen meeting with Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byung-joo, left, at a military base on Dec. 6 in a YouTube video. [SCREEN CAPTURE[
A person holds up a copy of the JoongAng Ilbo after the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was passed by the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 14. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Police and investigators enter the presidential compound in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 15 to carry out an arrest warrant against President Yoon Suk Yeol. [NEWS1]
President Yoon Suk Yeol walks into the headquarters of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 15. [JOONGANG ILBO]
An unidentified man enters the Seoul Western District Court through a broken window in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 19, after the court grants an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.[NEWS1]
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the 11th and final hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 25. [CONSTITUTIONAL COURT]
Police buses form barricades along the road leading up to the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 1. [JOONGANG AILBO]
Demonstrators protesting President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment rally near the Constitutional Court in Anguk Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 3, on the eve of the court’s verdict. [YONHAP]
Protesters supporting President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment hold a rally near the Constitutional Court in Anguk Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 3, on the eve of the court’s verdict. [YONHAP]
President Yoon Suk Yeol greets supporters upon arriving at his official residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on March 8 after his release from prison. [NEWS1]
Constitutional Court acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae reads the verdict to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment at the court in central Seoul on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
Officials lower the phoenix flag, symbolizing the presidential office, at the Yongsan presidential compound in central Seoul on April 4, following the Constitutional Court's decision to remove impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
