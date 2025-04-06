PPP to form election committee for upcoming presidential primary
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) said Sunday that it will approve a plan to form an election committee for the upcoming presidential primary.
Rep. Seo Ji-young, the party’s floor spokesperson, shared the plan following a general assembly of lawmakers held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
“The formation of the election committee is a prerequisite to setting a detailed primary schedule and selecting a presidential candidate,” Seo said.
During the same assembly, PPP lawmakers also endorsed the party’s emergency leadership, led by Kwon Young-se, with a show of hands, effectively reaffirming their confidence in the current leadership.
Kwon had offered to leave the decision about his future and that of the leadership to the party following the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Friday, which removed former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.
Some lawmakers reportedly called for the leadership to resign in light of the impeachment fallout.
“While a few raised opinions regarding resignation, the majority expressed support for the current leadership to continue leading the party through the upcoming presidential election,” said Seo. “That sentiment was confirmed through a show of hands.”
The PPP also addressed rising internal calls to discipline lawmakers who supported Yoon’s impeachment, including Rep. Kim Sang-wook.
“There was a consensus to leave any disciplinary action to the party leadership,” said Seo.
According to the Constitution, the presidential election must be held within 60 days of the impeachment ruling.
