 Presidential Archives to begin collecting Yoon administration materials this coming week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Presidential Archives to begin collecting Yoon administration materials this coming week

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 15:13 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 16:47
Portraits of former presidents shown at the Presidential Archives in Sejong on Dec. 15, 2024 [JOONGANG ILBO]

Portraits of former presidents shown at the Presidential Archives in Sejong on Dec. 15, 2024 [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Data generated during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will start being moved to the Presidential Archives this coming week, the government said Sunday.
 
According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Presidential Archives staff will start visiting institutions that store data created by the Yoon administration, as early as Monday.
 

Related Article

 
A total of 28 institutions — including the presidential office, Office of National Security, Presidential Security Service and Peaceful Unification Advisory Council — that gave direct advice to the president will be under scrutiny.
 
According to the Act on the Management of Presidential Archives, the archives operator must order related institutions to halt the movement or reclassification of any data related to the president. On-site inspections must also follow, according to the law.
 
The Presidential Archives on Friday, right after Yoon was removed from office following the Constitutional Court ruling, established a task force to compile and move the data from the related institutions.
 
An archives staff is set to visit the Ministry of Interior and Safety also, but did not set a specific date, according to an official.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment Presidential Archives

More in Politics

PPP to form election committee for upcoming presidential primary

From martial law to downfall, Yoon's ouster — in pictures

Yoon's public messages spark PPP concern that ousted president still playing politics

Han faces herculean challenges of tariffs, Trump and the North in runup to election

Former liberal party chief Cho Kuk spends 60th birthday alone in prison

Related Stories

Keychains, books, old Yoon watches: Presidential dismissal merch appears online

Rallies celebrate, denounce Yoon's impeachment in downtown Seoul

Restaurants, cafes celebrate Yoon's ouster with discounts, giveaways

7 in 10 think Yoon Suk Yeol should stay out of public eye during upcoming presidential election

Scenes of joy and anger after Constitutional Court ousts President Yoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)