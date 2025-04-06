Presidential Archives to begin collecting Yoon administration materials this coming week
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 15:13 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 16:47
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Data generated during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will start being moved to the Presidential Archives this coming week, the government said Sunday.
According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Presidential Archives staff will start visiting institutions that store data created by the Yoon administration, as early as Monday.
A total of 28 institutions — including the presidential office, Office of National Security, Presidential Security Service and Peaceful Unification Advisory Council — that gave direct advice to the president will be under scrutiny.
According to the Act on the Management of Presidential Archives, the archives operator must order related institutions to halt the movement or reclassification of any data related to the president. On-site inspections must also follow, according to the law.
The Presidential Archives on Friday, right after Yoon was removed from office following the Constitutional Court ruling, established a task force to compile and move the data from the related institutions.
An archives staff is set to visit the Ministry of Interior and Safety also, but did not set a specific date, according to an official.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
