Yoon Suk Yeol thanks supporters in defiant message
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 14:32 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 17:15
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol released a message on Sunday thanking his supporters and expressing regret, marking his second public statement since the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss him from office on Friday.
“I am deeply grateful for your support and encouragement,” Yoon said. “At the same time, I feel a profound sense of sorrow and regret.”
The message was delivered as a statement to an association of Yoon supporters. In the statement, he said, “Although I have stepped down from the presidency, I will always stand by your side.”
Yoon reflected on past rallies and expressions of public support, referencing a demonstration at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul earlier this year.
“I remember your first cries that filled the plaza on the evening of Feb. 13,” he wrote. “Though I was in detention, my heart was with you.”
The former president added that he had seen and heard the voices of support across the country.
“From Seoul to Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Daejeon, I witnessed people fighting to protect freedom and sovereignty,” Yoon said. “I heard students and young people raise their voices in the streets and even from the correctional facility.
"I was moved to tears by those who continued hunger strikes and braved the cold to stand up for the nation.”
Yoon framed the public demonstrations and support for him as part of a historic movement.
“Your journey to defend liberty and sovereignty in the face of this national crisis will be remembered as a proud chapter in Korea’s history,” the former president said. Addressing young people, he added, “You are the future and rightful stewards of this nation.”
He concluded by encouraging supporters not to lose hope. “Even if today’s reality is difficult, do not despair. Have confidence and courage,” he said. “As long as the youth do not lose heart, our future will remain bright.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
