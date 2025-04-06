 Yoon to remain in presidential residence as relocation plans are sorted
Yoon to remain in presidential residence as relocation plans are sorted

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 13:48
A picture of the official presidential residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, after the Constitutional Court upheld the National Assembly's impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 4. [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol remains at the official presidential residence in Hannam-dong in central Seoul for the third day following his removal from office on Friday.
 
According to Yonhap News Agency, his departure is expected as early as next week. A presidential office official stated in a phone call that “there is a lot to sort out and prepare,” adding, “At the very least, it seems he will remain at the [official residence] until after this weekend.”
 

Former President Park Geun-hye left the Blue House residence and moved to her private home in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, on March 12, 2017, two days after her impeachment was upheld on March 10 of the same year.
 
Yoon is expected to return to his private residence in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul. After his inauguration in May 2022, he commuted from that residence for about six months under the protection of the Presidential Security Service until renovations at the Hannam-dong residence were complete. Since the location has already been secured, new security arrangements are not expected to take long.
 
However, as the Seocho-dong residence is in a mixed-use building and the couple owns multiple pets, there are reports that they are considering alternative housing.
 
The Acrovista apartment complex in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul, where former President Yoon Suk Yeol's private residence is on April 4 [YONHAP]

A Presidential Security Service official said, “Once former President Yoon’s relocation destination is confirmed, we will implement protection activities in accordance with relevant laws and regulations,” but added, “We have not yet been notified of any departure plans.”
 
According to the Act on the Treatment of Former Presidents, even if a president is removed from office through impeachment, they still receive security and protection benefits.
 
As of the second day after the impeachment was upheld, the presidential office has yet to release an official statement regarding Yoon’s removal from office.
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol [YONHAP]

The previous day, chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, policy chief Sung Tae-yoon and National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, along with other senior secretaries, submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is serving as acting president. However, Han rejected all of their resignations.
 
The presidential office website was also taken offline the same day. When accessed, a notice states, “The presidential office website is currently undergoing maintenance. Website services are temporarily unavailable during this period.”
 
Until the previous day, Yoon’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and X displayed the introduction “President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.” As of Friday, this was changed to “20th President Yoon Suk Yeol.”
 
The regular Sunday meetings between the chief of staff Chung and senior secretaries are also not expected to be held on Sunday following Yoon’s ouster.




Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment president

