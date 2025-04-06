 Yoon's public messages spark PPP concern that ousted president still playing politics
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 18:01 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 18:23
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on Feb. 4. [JOINT PRESS RELEASE]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent message to supporters has stirred concern within the conservative People Power Party (PPP), with some members speculating that he may return to street politics.
 
Yoon addressed his main support association on Sunday, just two days after the Constitutional Court ruled to remove him from office.
 

“Although I have stepped down from the presidency, I will always stand by your side.”
 
The PPP leadership, including emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se, has taken a different approach, pledging to accept the court’s decision and issuing a public apology. 
 
The PPP has since shifted gears into focusing on the early presidential campaign, attempting to stabilize its political footing. Yoon’s continued public messaging, however, has raised concerns that he may maintain or even escalate his opposition to the impeachment ruling — potentially reigniting polarization.
 
PPP chief spokesperson for the floor, Kim Dai-sik, appeared on YTN Radio and urged restraint on Saturday. "Even if he feels wronged, he should not be sending public messages," Kim said. "It could seriously hinder our efforts to win over centrist voters."
 
Former president Yoon Suk Yeol waves to his supporters on March 8. [NEWS1]

Despite such warnings, Yoon has continued his behind-the-scenes politicking.  
 
On Saturday, he reportedly met with PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won — who opposed the impeachment — for roughly an hour at the presidential residence. According to party sources, Yoon expressed appreciation for her efforts and shared his shock at the Constitutional Court’s ruling, indicating that he had not anticipated the outcome.
 
On the day of the ruling, Yoon also held a brief 30-minute tea meeting with party leadership. “The opposition is not easing up on its attacks," one political figure close to Yoon told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, on Sunday. 
 
"President Yoon also feels he can't stay silent forever.” The remark hinted at a possible return to political activity.
 
Yoon remains at the official residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, but is expected to relocate to his private residence by Wednesday. 
 
A close aide said that he plans to move to his home at Acro Vista in Seocho-dong. Security-related renovations will be completed by Tuesday, and the move will likely take place on Wednesday.
 
In 2017, former President Park Geun-hye, who was also dismissed on a Friday, returned to her private home in Samseong-dong on Sunday evening. Yoon’s aides said the delay in his move is due to the complexity of renovating a high-rise residential building.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY PARK TAE-IN [[email protected]]
